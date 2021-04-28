KARLA OTTO Is Hiring An Account Manager In New York, NY

Karla Otto New York is looking for an enthusiastic Account Manager . The individual will be a self-starter as well as a team player with the ability to lead and motivate others.

Title: Account Manager

Supervisor(s): Director, Karla Otto Beauty

KO Office: New York

KEY AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY

Karla Otto New York is looking for an enthusiastic Account Manager to join our growing Beauty Division. The individual will be a self-starter, but also a team player with the ability to lead and motivate others. An individual in this role will possess substantive industry knowledge and have strong relationships with beauty media (consumer, trade and digital). The candidate must have an understanding of the cosmetic industry, fashion trends and luxury culture. A true team player and committed mentor, this individual will be collaborative and eager to share ideas and information with all Karla Otto offices and teams.

Working alongside the Vice President:

Work closely with clients to execute compelling PR programs that drive brand awareness and purchase behaviour.

Proactively outreach to key beauty /news editors in key long/short lead, regional, TV and online media outlets to secure media coverage, features, and news items

Liaise with International offices to manage all editorial requests and special projects including key media materials

Assist in the drafting of PR materials and secure director sign-off.

Compile monthly status reports that include brands’ progress comparing each month’s performances

Prepare agendas and media updates for client calls

Partner with Karla Otto events team and outside vendors to ensure seamless execution of brand vision and deliverables.

Pitch and manage accounts and execute profile stories and editorial coverage

Oversee the management of sample ordering and replenishment and manage product sendouts.

Able to lead, encourage, mentor, and develop junior staff members

KEY ATTRIBUTES

Minimum 3-4 years of experience preferably handing multiple luxury labels

Associate or bachelor degree required in advertising, PR, marketing, communication or related field

Outstanding interpersonal communication and writing skills

Be able to work under pressure to meet deadlines

Generates novel and useful ideas and solutions to everyday problems and challenges

Sets goals, monitors and reviews plans and prioritises tasks effectively

Strong work ethic

Accomplishes tasks accurately and thoroughly with strong follow-up skills

Takes ownership for specific projects without supervision

Confidence to train and direct the work of Account Assistant.

Strong computer skills including Outlook, Excel, and Powerpoint. Knowledge of Fashion GPS preferred.

To Apply: Please send your resume to Felicia.Geiger@karlaotto.com, subject line Account Manager.