KARLA OTTO Is Hiring An Account Manager In New York, NY
Title: Account Manager
Supervisor(s): Director, Karla Otto Beauty
KO Office: New York
KEY AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY
Karla Otto New York is looking for an enthusiastic Account Manager to join our growing Beauty Division. The individual will be a self-starter, but also a team player with the ability to lead and motivate others. An individual in this role will possess substantive industry knowledge and have strong relationships with beauty media (consumer, trade and digital). The candidate must have an understanding of the cosmetic industry, fashion trends and luxury culture. A true team player and committed mentor, this individual will be collaborative and eager to share ideas and information with all Karla Otto offices and teams.
Working alongside the Vice President:
- Work closely with clients to execute compelling PR programs that drive brand awareness and purchase behaviour.
- Proactively outreach to key beauty /news editors in key long/short lead, regional, TV and online media outlets to secure media coverage, features, and news items
- Liaise with International offices to manage all editorial requests and special projects including key media materials
- Assist in the drafting of PR materials and secure director sign-off.
- Compile monthly status reports that include brands’ progress comparing each month’s performances
- Prepare agendas and media updates for client calls
- Partner with Karla Otto events team and outside vendors to ensure seamless execution of brand vision and deliverables.
- Pitch and manage accounts and execute profile stories and editorial coverage
- Oversee the management of sample ordering and replenishment and manage product sendouts.
- Able to lead, encourage, mentor, and develop junior staff members
KEY ATTRIBUTES
- Minimum 3-4 years of experience preferably handing multiple luxury labels
- Associate or bachelor degree required in advertising, PR, marketing, communication or related field
- Outstanding interpersonal communication and writing skills
- Be able to work under pressure to meet deadlines
- Generates novel and useful ideas and solutions to everyday problems and challenges
- Sets goals, monitors and reviews plans and prioritises tasks effectively
- Strong work ethic
- Accomplishes tasks accurately and thoroughly with strong follow-up skills
- Takes ownership for specific projects without supervision
- Confidence to train and direct the work of Account Assistant.
- Strong computer skills including Outlook, Excel, and Powerpoint. Knowledge of Fashion GPS preferred.
To Apply: Please send your resume to Felicia.Geiger@karlaotto.com, subject line Account Manager.