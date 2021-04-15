Great Outfits in Fashion History: Kim Kardashian in a Simple Strapless Rick Owens Dress

It looks more casual than bridal despite being, well, a white column gown.

Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Family Equality Council

Noted billionaire and pandemic success story Kim Kardashian has a longstanding relationship with Rick Owens that has included several neutral-toned outfits, the presentation of a Fashion Group International award and a clothing-swap photo shoot with Michèle Lamy for Another Magazine. Their first major moment together, though, was in 2017, when Kardashian wore a dress by the designer to the Family Equality Council's Impact Awards in L.A.

This also marked the beginning of a more minimalist fashion era for Kardashian, and, to me, the less-is-more mentality has made for some of the reality TV star's best looks. Kardashian's famous curves and striking eyes are the stars of this pared-back outfit, which, thanks to the stretchy fabric and pockets, looks more casual and relaxed than bridal (despite being, well, a white column gown).

Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Family Equality Council

Fast-forward four years, and casual strapless tops and dresses seem to be having a moment. We can think of nothing better for a hot summer day, so shop a few options in the gallery below — and don't forget to slap some extra sunscreen on your shoulders.

