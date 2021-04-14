Must Read: Kim Kardashian's Business Success During the Pandemic, The Female Designers Changing Menswear

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Kim Kardashian's brand Skims sees massive success during pandemic

Kim Kardashian's shapewear and loungewear brand Skims is now valued at $1.6 billion. The company has raised $154 million in new funding, bringing about this current valuation, according to Kardashian. But Forbes, which announced Kardashian's status as a billionaire this week, estimates Skims' value at much less than that. Per Michael J. de la Merced for The New York Times, despite being a brand founded on shapewear, "Skims benefited from a well-timed introduction of pajamas and loungewear, with product lines such as the 'cozy collection' bolstering sales as women have traded form-fitting styles for sweatpants." {The New York Times}

The female designers changing menswear

Alison S. Cohn highlights "a new wave of female designers [who] are changing menswear as we know it" for Harper's Bazaar, pointing to Grace Wales Bonner, Priya Ahluwalia, Emily Adams Bode and Bianca Saunders, who "are designing clothes that aren't just for men." "While male designers have long ruled menswear (and womenswear), it wasn't until very recently that women began designing for men," writes Cohn. "They have blurred the binary as they've upended fusty tailoring decrees, welcoming a broader and more diverse clientele." {Harper's Bazaar}

Stitch Fix's Katrina Lake steps away from CEO role

Stitch Fix Founder and CEO Katrina Lake will step away from her position as CEO, transitioning to Executive Chairperson of the company's board in August. Current Stitch Fix President Elizabeth Spaulding will assume the role of CEO. {Fashionista inbox}

Dia & Co. partners with Day/Won for capsule collection

Plus-size brand Dia & Co. has partnered with Candice Huffine's activewear brand Day/Won on a capsule collection it bills as "the first fully size-inclusive activewear brand in the U.S." The five-piece collection includes a crop tank bra, animal print leggings, a mesh tank, a racerback tank and tie-dye bike shorts in sizes ranging from 10-32. Prices range fro $89-$187 and you can shop it now on the Dia & Co. site. {Fashionista inbox}

