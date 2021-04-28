Great Outfits in Fashion History: Kirsten Dunst in Marc Jacobs-Era Louis Vuitton

From an all-time best collection.
Kirsten Dunst attends The Art of Elysium's 6th Annual HEAVEN Gala 2013

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

If you're talking about iconic designer eras at big fashion houses, Marc Jacobs' tenure at Louis Vuitton will usually come up. You've heard stories of what his extravagant sets were like IRL, of editors and stylists crying at his final show. No surprise, then, that many of the brand's red-carpet moments from that era remain all-time fan favorites. I'm still thinking about Jacobs' Spring 2013 collection for the house, with its Damier-inspired checked patterns and mod silhouettes, the looks sent down the runway in pairs and accessorized with bow headbands — and that time Kirsten Dunst wore one of my favorite dresses from it to a party in L.A. 

For the 2013 Art of Elysium Gala, the actor went with Look 11, an open-back, three-quarter sleeve structured gown with an all-over white and brown check print. She left the headband and matching checked heels on the runway, instead opting for brown pointed-toe shoes and a simple white leather Louis Vuitton handbag as her accessories. Looking back on this look years later, it's the most distinctive elements of the silhouette — the square neckline, the elbow-length sleeves, the straight column fit, the graphic pattern — that make it feel just as fresh. In fact, we'd love to see this back on the red carpet once the world opens up again. 

Shop Kiki-inspired checked fashion in the gallery, below. 

