Great Outfits in Fashion History, All Stars Edition: Kristen Stewart

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History: All-Star Edition' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks from the stylish stars who make regular appearances on best-dressed lists.

Kristen Stewart has had quite the style evolution since being thrust, rather aggressively, into the spotlight via her starring role in the "Twilight" franchise. In the 13 (!) years since the first film debuted, Stewart, who turns 31 today, has come into her own as an actor, a person and a style star.

On the red carpet, we've seen her in everything from ornate gowns to jeans and a T-shirt. We've seen her quickly remove her uncomfortable heels right in front of the cameras, many times. We've seen her wear pantsuits better than any person we know. We've seen her wear Chanel, Chanel and more Chanel. Most significantly, when browsing through her red-carpet repertoire, we clearly see her growing increasingly comfortable with what she's wearing — no doubt thanks to her relationship with stylist Tara Swennen, who excels at helping Stewart look amazing without erasing the actor's uniquely cool, DGAF vibe.

So, to celebrate this one-of-a-kind star's birthday, we rounded up our favorite Kristen Stewart looks of all time in the gallery below:

Feeling inspired? Shop these Stewart-inspired picks:

