Krupp Group Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive In Los Angeles

At Krupp Group, we help visionaries in fashion, lifestyle, health & wellness, beauty and travel establish cultural resonance.
Title: Senior Account Executive, LA
*with a focus on Accessory and Jewelry accounts

Position Reports To: Account Director, LA

Basic Function: To support the Director and bi-coastal VIP services team in coordinating and facilitating celebrity requests and initiatives for select clients.

Essential duties:

VIP Coordination

  • Search for celebrity images on a continuous and frequent basis
       o Search for product loaned or gifted directly from showroom, in any category
       o Update and maintain list of sites for searching
  • Facilitate celebrity requests and returns
       o Greet stylist and help them pull
  • All requests should be pre-approved, so you know what brands to offer
       o Support the team when needed to do sample pulls and check-in sample returns (always for Jewelry)
       o Handle jewelry pulls with the help of Assistant when needed
  • Help coordinate weekly celebrity gifting initiatives
  • Pro-actively work with Director and team to outreach for all upcoming events

Account Responsibilities

  • Manage all inventory, with support from Assistant
       o Jewelry specifically to be handled directly by SAE themselves
  • Send out all Jewelry follow up emails daily/weekly
  • Send out VIP media alerts (to be divided by point person)
  • Send and manage all related VIP clippings
  • Manage monthly and weekly reports
       o Send to the Director for any input, coordinate with NY teams and finally send to client by the 15th of each month
  • Strengthen relationships with stylists and other celebrity influencers
  • Manage all proper thank yous to stylists, publicists, and others (to be divided by point person)

General Office Coordination

  • Answer telephone if needed
  • Oversee JAE & Junior team with Director
       o Help JAE send and assigned daily to-do’s with priorities

To Apply: Please send your resume and cover letter in PDF format to jobs@kruppgroup.com, subject line Senior Account Executive, LA.

