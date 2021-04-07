Krupp Group Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive In Los Angeles

At Krupp Group, we help visionaries in fashion, lifestyle, health & wellness, beauty and travel establish cultural resonance.

Title: Senior Account Executive, LA

*with a focus on Accessory and Jewelry accounts

Position Reports To: Account Director, LA

Basic Function: To support the Director and bi-coastal VIP services team in coordinating and facilitating celebrity requests and initiatives for select clients.

Essential duties:

VIP Coordination

Search for celebrity images on a continuous and frequent basis

o Search for product loaned or gifted directly from showroom, in any category

o Update and maintain list of sites for searching

Facilitate celebrity requests and returns

o Greet stylist and help them pull

All requests should be pre-approved, so you know what brands to offer

o Support the team when needed to do sample pulls and check-in sample returns (always for Jewelry)

o Handle jewelry pulls with the help of Assistant when needed

Help coordinate weekly celebrity gifting initiatives

Pro-actively work with Director and team to outreach for all upcoming events

Account Responsibilities

Manage all inventory, with support from Assistant

o Jewelry specifically to be handled directly by SAE themselves

Send out all Jewelry follow up emails daily/weekly

Send out VIP media alerts (to be divided by point person)

Send and manage all related VIP clippings

Manage monthly and weekly reports

o Send to the Director for any input, coordinate with NY teams and finally send to client by the 15 th of each month

Strengthen relationships with stylists and other celebrity influencers

Manage all proper thank yous to stylists, publicists, and others (to be divided by point person)

General Office Coordination

Answer telephone if needed

Oversee JAE & Junior team with Director

o Help JAE send and assigned daily to-do’s with priorities

To Apply: Please send your resume and cover letter in PDF format to jobs@kruppgroup.com, subject line Senior Account Executive, LA.