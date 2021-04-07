Krupp Group Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive In Los Angeles
Title: Senior Account Executive, LA
*with a focus on Accessory and Jewelry accounts
Position Reports To: Account Director, LA
Basic Function: To support the Director and bi-coastal VIP services team in coordinating and facilitating celebrity requests and initiatives for select clients.
Essential duties:
VIP Coordination
- Search for celebrity images on a continuous and frequent basis
o Search for product loaned or gifted directly from showroom, in any category
o Update and maintain list of sites for searching
- Facilitate celebrity requests and returns
o Greet stylist and help them pull
- All requests should be pre-approved, so you know what brands to offer
o Support the team when needed to do sample pulls and check-in sample returns (always for Jewelry)
o Handle jewelry pulls with the help of Assistant when needed
- Help coordinate weekly celebrity gifting initiatives
- Pro-actively work with Director and team to outreach for all upcoming events
Account Responsibilities
- Manage all inventory, with support from Assistant
o Jewelry specifically to be handled directly by SAE themselves
- Send out all Jewelry follow up emails daily/weekly
- Send out VIP media alerts (to be divided by point person)
- Send and manage all related VIP clippings
- Manage monthly and weekly reports
o Send to the Director for any input, coordinate with NY teams and finally send to client by the 15th of each month
- Strengthen relationships with stylists and other celebrity influencers
- Manage all proper thank yous to stylists, publicists, and others (to be divided by point person)
General Office Coordination
- Answer telephone if needed
- Oversee JAE & Junior team with Director
o Help JAE send and assigned daily to-do’s with priorities
To Apply: Please send your resume and cover letter in PDF format to jobs@kruppgroup.com, subject line Senior Account Executive, LA.