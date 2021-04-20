Great Outfits in Fashion History: Lenny Kravitz in Saint Laurent Suiting

As though this man needs any help looking this good.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Lenny Kravitz is extremely hot. I know I don't have to say that, but I happen to think it always deserves to be put in print.

An occasion at which he looked particularly good was the Fall 2020 Saint Laurent fashion show, one of the last before the Covid-19 crisis shut everything down. We've already discussed what daughter Zoë wore to the event — an extremely cool chain-mail top balanced with the perfect jeans — but pops Lenny nearly steals the show here, mixing together black pieces with different textures to create a visually fascinating but pulled-together look. There's the blazer with a hint of a stripe, contrasted with a button-down featuring a diagonal pattern, all by Saint Laurent.

Kravitz makes some choice styling decisions here as well. The crop of his pants reveal a bare ankle and a monkstrap shoe, and even though the show was at night, his sunglasses make for the perfect finishing touch.

