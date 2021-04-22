LJ Public Relations Is Hiring An Account Coordinator / Manager In New York, NY

LJ Public Relations is a bi-coastal, multi-disciplinary communications consultancy that provides integrated public relations, marketing, event and branding solutions to clients in the fashion, beauty, wellness, tech and design industries.

ACCOUNT COORDINATOR/MANAGER

Job description

The Account Coordinator/ Manager is responsible for executing public relations efforts on behalf of clients including pitching and developing strong relationships with media. This person is able to handle account management, sample trafficking, report creation, product pitching and writing. We are looking for someone who knows how to make things happen, is a creative problem-solver who loves a fast-paced environment, can lead client projects, and can help develop media strategy.

Additionally, the Coordinator/Manager on the team will love building strong client, team relationships and will help create a positive and productive work environment. They should have a can-do attitude and be a team player.

LJPR is a women-founded and led company that offers a tight-knit, fun, and creative work environment. At present, all employees work remotely due to the pandemic, but we do anticipate returning to an in-office set-up in Manhattan/NYC sometime in the next year. We are open to NY, LA, or remote applicants.

Job Responsibilities

Media Relations:

Help manage day-to-day media relations for 3-4 clients

Actively involved in pitching of client news to media, developing and writing pitches and responding to inbound requests

Conduct proactive product pitching

Secure placements in top-tier print, digital and broadcast outlets

Help manage influencer/blogger earned and paid media opportunities

Conduct/organize editor and influencer mailings in conjunction with team members

Help plan and actualize PR events (Product Launches, Deskside Meetings, Personal Appearances, etc.)

Strategy:

Assist senior executives with the development and execution communications strategies for all clients

Conduct and complete market and industry research to support the development of client strategies, and stay on top of industry and client category trends

Reporting & Database:

Manage / edit monthly and weekly client reports

Build, manage and update database of media, bloggers and influencers

Writing/Interviews:

Draft client materials, including agendas, recaps, talking points, media alerts and pitches on a deadline

Manage the copy/distribution for press releases, fact sheets and pitches

Draft interview responses as necessary for clients

Present creative and timely positioning ideas for client inclusion in editorial calendars, awards, and other relevant media moments

Participate in creative brainstorming sessions to ensure clients are being thoughtfully and originally presented to media

Qualifications:

Coordinator or Manager role will be determined based on experience; coordinators should have 1-2 years in communications or marketing while managers should have 2-3

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Proactive and productive attitude

Strong understanding of current events, pop culture and trends and ability to think creatively

Organized and detail oriented with an ability to thrive in a fast paced, dynamic environment

To Apply: Please send your resume to leah@ljpublicrelations.com, subject line Account Coordinator / Manager.