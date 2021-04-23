LOLA Production Is Hiring An Executive Producer In Los Angeles

LOLA Production is a full-service creative production company specializing in the fashion, lifestyle, beauty and luxury industries.

About LOLA

LOLA Production is a full-service creative production company specializing in the fashion, lifestyle, beauty and luxury industries. Based in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Milan and Stockholm, we are now seeking an experienced full time Executive Producer to join our Los Angeles team.

Responsibilities

Ultimately responsible for managing multiple productions at one time

Directly communicate with clients and high-level executives

Optimizing production through strategic decision-making in dialogue with clients

Executive responsibility for all aspects of client accounts and production budgets, from negotiation to closing

Lead and support the production team in all pre-production and production phases

Manage multiple clients and vendor relationships including contract negotiations and rates for artists and talent

Continuously improve and develop all aspects of production by elevating operational processes

General

Report to and communicate with the Head of Production

Take on and strive in the role of a natural leader to guide and encourage the production team

Maintain positive work environment with high creative standards

Locate, establish and grow the company’s relationships with clients, agencies, photographers and talent



Requirements

Minimum 5-7 years prior experience in production, ideally for a production company within fashion, lifestyle, beauty and luxury brands

Strong knowledge of production workflow and experience running time sensitive operations

Accustomed to meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment and adapt quickly to changing priorities

Excellent attention to detail, organization and problem solving skills

Proven ability to manage teams, stay motivated and make executive decisions

Strong project management and negotiation skills

Excellent communication skills both in person and via email/phone

Willingness to travel for production

The ideal candidate will have the following skills

Result driven, creative and strategic thinker

Demonstrate excellent leadership qualities in relation to both clients and production teams

Must be a ‘doer’ with strong problem solving skills. Challenges must be met with proactive solutions

Extremely efficient with strong initiative, execution, and follow-through

Perfectionist with meticulous attention to detail and organization

Highly adaptable, curious and collaborative

Passionate about the business and willing to learn new things

Should be client driven and well versed with the industry people,

Ability to work independently while still working with a team

Location

Los Angeles, CA

Benefits

Offered after 3 months for full time employees

Start Date

ASAP

To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to careers@lolaproduction.com