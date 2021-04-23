LOLA Production Is Hiring An Executive Producer In Los Angeles
About LOLA
LOLA Production is a full-service creative production company specializing in the fashion, lifestyle, beauty and luxury industries. Based in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Milan and Stockholm, we are now seeking an experienced full time Executive Producer to join our Los Angeles team.
Responsibilities
- Ultimately responsible for managing multiple productions at one time
- Directly communicate with clients and high-level executives
- Optimizing production through strategic decision-making in dialogue with clients
- Executive responsibility for all aspects of client accounts and production budgets, from negotiation to closing
- Lead and support the production team in all pre-production and production phases
- Manage multiple clients and vendor relationships including contract negotiations and rates for artists and talent
- Continuously improve and develop all aspects of production by elevating operational processes
General
- Report to and communicate with the Head of Production
- Take on and strive in the role of a natural leader to guide and encourage the production team
- Maintain positive work environment with high creative standards
- Locate, establish and grow the company’s relationships with clients, agencies, photographers and talent
Requirements
- Minimum 5-7 years prior experience in production, ideally for a production company within fashion, lifestyle, beauty and luxury brands
- Strong knowledge of production workflow and experience running time sensitive operations
- Accustomed to meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment and adapt quickly to changing priorities
- Excellent attention to detail, organization and problem solving skills
- Proven ability to manage teams, stay motivated and make executive decisions
- Strong project management and negotiation skills
- Excellent communication skills both in person and via email/phone
- Willingness to travel for production
The ideal candidate will have the following skills
- Result driven, creative and strategic thinker
- Demonstrate excellent leadership qualities in relation to both clients and production teams
- Must be a ‘doer’ with strong problem solving skills. Challenges must be met with proactive solutions
- Extremely efficient with strong initiative, execution, and follow-through
- Perfectionist with meticulous attention to detail and organization
- Highly adaptable, curious and collaborative
- Passionate about the business and willing to learn new things
- Should be client driven and well versed with the industry people,
- Ability to work independently while still working with a team
Location
Los Angeles, CA
Benefits
Offered after 3 months for full time employees
Start Date
ASAP
To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to careers@lolaproduction.com