Mark Henry Is Hiring A Part-Time Social Media Manager In New York, NY
Company: Mark Henry is a fine jewelry brand based in New York City. We are the go-to-source for designer jewelry that utilizes extremely rare gemstones like natural alexandrite and paraiba. Mark Henry is a family run business based in New York City.
Role: Part Time Social Media Manager
We are looking for a highly organized, creative and self-directed *Social Media Manager to define*, manage and scale content strategy across our social media channels including Instagram, Facebook Pinterest and TikTok.
What you'll do:
- Dive deep to gather evolving customer and channel insights and data to inform written strategy of executional approaches that elevate brand perception across social media channels
- Oversee daily social operations including posting content, creating and editing media assets and content management (must be able to create and edit media assets)
- Create all social media captions and copy
- Influencer and blogger outreach
- Identify emerging channel trends (content formats and subject matter), partnering with creative, paid social and marketing teams (and external agencies) to define and execute experiments
- Oversee, build and execute on social media strategies, including individual platform strategies, aligned with the Mark Henry aesthetic and vision, and supporting key business initiatives
- Use data and experimentation to optimize performance across all activations. Measure, analyze and report on channel performance on a monthly, quarterly and campaign-specific basis.
- Grow e-commerce revenue from core social channels
- Act as a digital/social media evangelist across the organization, providing guidance and education when necessary
Skills & Experience:
- Bachelor’s / Associate Degree or higher
- Fluency in all social channels, with a deep working knowledge of Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest
- Understanding of creative development process and media planning
- Photoshop and photography skills required
- Highly detail-oriented, excellent organizational skills, and ability to multi-task
- Experience managing or working within cross-functional marketing and creative teams
- Experience with influence and blogger outreach
- A proven ability to engage, connect with and build an audience across multiple channels
- The ability to work independently, leading and managing multiple projects remotely
- Professional or personal interest in fine jewelry
To Apply: Please send your resume to henry@markhenryj.com, subject line Part-Time Social Media Manager.