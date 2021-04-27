Sponsored Story

Mark Henry Is Hiring A Part-Time Social Media Manager In New York, NY

Mark Henry is a fine jewelry brand based in New York City. We are the go-to-source for designer jewelry that utilizes extremely rare gemstones like natural alexandrite and paraiba.
Author:
Publish date:

Company: Mark Henry is a fine jewelry brand based in New York City. We are the go-to-source for designer jewelry that utilizes extremely rare gemstones like natural alexandrite and paraiba. Mark Henry is a family run business based in New York City.

Role: Part Time Social Media Manager

We are looking for a highly organized, creative and self-directed *Social Media Manager to define*, manage and scale content strategy across our social media channels including Instagram, Facebook Pinterest and TikTok.

What you'll do:

  • Dive deep to gather evolving customer and channel insights and data to inform written strategy of executional approaches that elevate brand perception across social media channels
  • Oversee daily social operations including posting content, creating and editing media assets and content management (must be able to create and edit media assets)
  • Create all social media captions and copy
  • Influencer and blogger outreach
  • Identify emerging channel trends (content formats and subject matter), partnering with creative, paid social and marketing teams (and external agencies) to define and execute experiments
  • Oversee, build and execute on social media strategies, including individual platform strategies, aligned with the Mark Henry aesthetic and vision, and supporting key business initiatives
  • Use data and experimentation to optimize performance across all activations. Measure, analyze and report on channel performance on a monthly, quarterly and campaign-specific basis.
  • Grow e-commerce revenue from core social channels
  • Act as a digital/social media evangelist across the organization, providing guidance and education when necessary

Skills & Experience:

  • Bachelor’s / Associate Degree or higher
  • Fluency in all social channels, with a deep working knowledge of Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest
  • Understanding of creative development process and media planning
  • Photoshop and photography skills required
  • Highly detail-oriented, excellent organizational skills, and ability to multi-task
  • Experience managing or working within cross-functional marketing and creative teams
  • Experience with influence and blogger outreach
  • A proven ability to engage, connect with and build an audience across multiple channels
  • The ability to work independently, leading and managing multiple projects remotely
  • Professional or personal interest in fine jewelry

To Apply: Please send your resume to henry@markhenryj.com, subject line Part-Time Social Media Manager.

Related Stories

apparel-casual-clothes-934070 pexels Ylanite Koppens
Sponsored Story

Jamie Wolf Is Hiring A Social Media Coordinator In New York, NY

Fine jewelry brand, Jamie Wolf is seeking a Social Media Coordinator to manage their social strategy.

mega mega
Sponsored Story

Mega Mega Projects Is Hiring A Junior Social Media Manager In New York, NY / Remote

Mega Mega Projects, a NYC jewelry and accessories PR agency and sales showroom, is hiring an experienced Social Media Manager to join our team.

fashion-friends-friendship-1345082 pexels
Sponsored Story

Retrofête Is Hiring A Freelance Social Media Associate In New York, NY

Retrofête is seeking a creative, strategic and thoughtful individual to execute the social media strategy for the brand.

lede logo
Sponsored Story

The Lede Company Is Hiring A Social Media Community Manager In New York, NY

The Lede Company is a dynamic, fast-growing, New York & Los Angeles based Talent, Communications/PR, and Corporate Consulting firm.