Mark Henry Is Hiring A Part-Time Social Media Manager In New York, NY

Company : Mark Henry is a fine jewelry brand based in New York City. We are the go-to-source for designer jewelry that utilizes extremely rare gemstones like natural alexandrite and paraiba. Mark Henry is a family run business based in New York City.

Role: Part Time Social Media Manager

We are looking for a highly organized, creative and self-directed *Social Media Manager to define*, manage and scale content strategy across our social media channels including Instagram, Facebook Pinterest and TikTok.



What you'll do:

Dive deep to gather evolving customer and channel insights and data to inform written strategy of executional approaches that elevate brand perception across social media channels

Oversee daily social operations including posting content, creating and editing media assets and content management (must be able to create and edit media assets)

Create all social media captions and copy

Influencer and blogger outreach

Identify emerging channel trends (content formats and subject matter), partnering with creative, paid social and marketing teams (and external agencies) to define and execute experiments

Oversee, build and execute on social media strategies, including individual platform strategies, aligned with the Mark Henry aesthetic and vision, and supporting key business initiatives

Use data and experimentation to optimize performance across all activations. Measure, analyze and report on channel performance on a monthly, quarterly and campaign-specific basis.

Grow e-commerce revenue from core social channels

Act as a digital/social media evangelist across the organization, providing guidance and education when necessary

Skills & Experience:

Bachelor’s / Associate Degree or higher

Fluency in all social channels, with a deep working knowledge of Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest

Understanding of creative development process and media planning

Photoshop and photography skills required

Highly detail-oriented, excellent organizational skills, and ability to multi-task

Experience managing or working within cross-functional marketing and creative teams

Experience with influence and blogger outreach

A proven ability to engage, connect with and build an audience across multiple channels

The ability to work independently, leading and managing multiple projects remotely

Professional or personal interest in fine jewelry

To Apply: Please send your resume to henry@markhenryj.com, subject line Part-Time Social Media Manager.