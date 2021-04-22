MASSIMO BONINI IS HIRING A showroom assistant in nyc

MASSIMO BONINI is a worldwide leading company in the wholesaling of luxury footwear and accessories. The role requires strong communication and organizational skills, along with a general knowledge of the industry.

The multi-label accessories showroom located at 720 Fifth Avenue is seeking a highly organized and motivated Showroom Assistant to support the Sales and Press Team.

Along with the seamless facilitation of all day-to-day office needs, this role requires a highly savvy and resourceful candidate with the ability to multi-task and take action without being prompted.

The role requires strong communication and organizational skills, along with a general knowledge of the industry. The ideal candidate must be a go-getter, willing to lend a hand across job functions without being asked or prompted, have excellent time management skills, and be comfortable working in high pressure, urgent situations.

The candidate will also act as an integral ambassador to both MASSIMO BONINI and its clients.

Day-to-day: responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Support the Team in day-to-day operation and tasks

Organize and track in-coming and out-going shipments, as well as messenger deliveries and pick-ups

Greet guests and announce arrivals to party being visited

Field incoming office calls

Assist with overseeing showroom maintenance

Manage and maintain ever-changing office calendar

Conduct research based projects

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree

1 to 2 years professional experience (fashion industry preferred, but not required)

Knowledge of Microsoft Office (specifically Excel and Power Point) and Google Docs

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Highly organized with great attention to detail

Comfortable commuting around NYC for office needs

To apply, please submit your CV to ny@massimobonini.com

ABOUT MASSIMO BONINI

Massimo Bonini is a worldwide leading company in the wholesaling of luxury shoes and accessories.



The deep experience and market knowledge of its founders, Mr. Massimo Bonini, and his wife Mrs. Sabrina Scarpellini, made the showroom a successful reality, which has been growing for more than 25 years, starting with the first showroom opened in via Montenapoleone in the 80s.



Nowadays the company manages around 40 brands, operating in more than 85 Countries, through their Showrooms located in Milan and NYC.

The brand portfolio of strong and complementary brands together with the unique and exclusive distribution project offers a distinguishing and qualitative value.



The NYC showroom carries around 15 brands including Les Petits Joueurs, Amina Muaddi, Castañer, Manebí, and Benedetta Bruzziches.