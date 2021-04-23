Sponsored Story

Meira T Is Seeking A Marketing And Media Specialist (Paid Internship) - Transition to Full-Time Job - Fort Lee, NJ

2019-05-01 - MeiraT - Selects 1

Meira T is a jewelry brand located in FORT LEE, New Jersey (right over the GW Bridge) looking to expand our team. We are looking for an organized, fashion forward, and dependable individual who is devoted to pursuing a career in fashion and learning all aspects of the industry. This is an opportunity for invaluable hands on experience with an entrepreneurial and creative team.

MARKETING AND MEDIA SPECIALIST PAID INTERNSHIP- TRANSITION TO FULL TIME JOB

Job Description: The right candidate will assist in all aspects of the business: Media, Marketing, Merchandising and Operations, E-Commerce Client inquiries, Assisting the designer with new collections, Trade shows, Assist our in-house PR team with pulls etc.

Required Skills:

  • Exceptional interpersonal and communications skills both verbal and written.
  • Ability to learn quickly and proficient in Microsoft Office.
  • Excellent organization skills and attention to detail
  • Must be able to multi task
  • We are looking for someone loyal and dedicated

Bonus Skills: Any of these skills are NOT a must but would be a great edition.

  • Experience in PR
  • Interest in marketing and e-commerce
  • Technical savvy, including Google Analytics, Mailchimp, Photoshop, Graphic Design skills

How to Apply:

Please email your resume fulltimecareers@gmail.com. Please put Meira T MEDIA AND MARKETING INTERN Fashionsista in the subject of your email. If you are interested in a full time job please put FULL TIME JOB Fashionista in the subject line.

INTERNSHIP

Great exposure to the workings of a successful jewelry brand. Work side by side with the designers for college credit. Potential for a full time job after graduation.

Requirements:

  • Assist with preparing and publishing content to website
  • Assist with social media management and writing copy for social channels
  • Assist with day-to-day office tasks
  • Assist the designer with new style creation.

