Merlette Online Archive Sale, April 30th - May 2nd
WHEN:
April 30th-May 2nd
WHERE:
Online at merlettenyc.com
WHAT:
During the Archive Sale, you are invited to shop a selection of beloved pieces from previous collections, available exclusively on merlettenyc.com at 70% off.
Stock your Summer wardrobe with lightweight cotton dresses and tops, perfect for now or years to come.
WHO:
Merlette is a Brooklyn-based atelier creating thoughtfully designed garments with the modern woman and her everyday life in mind.