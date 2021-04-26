Sponsored Story

Merlette Online Archive Sale, April 30th - May 2nd

Get up to 70% off Merlette's Archive Sale. Stock your Summer wardrobe with lightweight cotton dresses and tops, perfect for now or years to come.
Author:
Publish date:
MERLETTE - ARCHIVE SALE - 1

WHEN:
April 30th-May 2nd

WHERE:
Online at merlettenyc.com

WHAT:
During the Archive Sale, you are invited to shop a selection of beloved pieces from previous collections, available exclusively on merlettenyc.com at 70% off.

Stock your Summer wardrobe with lightweight cotton dresses and tops, perfect for now or years to come.

WHO:
Merlette is a Brooklyn-based atelier creating thoughtfully designed garments with the modern woman and her everyday life in mind. 

Related Stories

Ivory Ella online warehouse flyer
Sponsored Story

Ivory Ella - Online Warehouse Sale, July 30th - August 2nd

Shop the Ivory Ella Online Warehouse Sale for up to 70% off.

Adam Lippes The Archive Sale_SS Websites
Sponsored Story

Adam Lippes Archive Sale

Enjoy up to 65% off retail from ADAM LIPPES archive sale.

CM_Parme_Marin_SS_190674-1
Sponsored Story

Parme Marin Sample Sale, April 2nd - 5th, New York, NY

Huge Parme Marin sale, everything will be $100 and under ( straw bags, sandales and Hats ) get ready for summer !!

00050_0038 copy
Sponsored Story

Ba&sh Spring Online Sample Sale, March 2nd - 7th

Get up to 70% off iconic Parisian pieces from previous collections, including printed maxi dresses, chic jumpsuits, feminine blouses, lightweight jackets, accessories & more. Fashionista readers get an additional $20 off (min spend of $100).