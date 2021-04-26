MIGNONNE GAVIGAN IS HIRING SUMMER INTERNS IN NEW YORK, NY

Mignonne Gavigan is an advanced contemporary jewelry and accessories brand. MG’s mission is to redefine statement jewelry through the use of unconventional materials and couture details thoughtfully designed to elevate your everyday.

Marketing and Design Intern

We are looking for motivated individuals with strong multi-tasking abilities to join our E-commerce & Creative team! We are looking for students with an interest in fashion, design, and communication. Professionalism, discretion, a genuine eagerness to contribute and organization are a must. Excellent written and verbal communication skills as well as an ability to juggle multiple projects in a fast-paced environment are required. We are looking for candidates with an enthusiasm to learn, grow and contribute to a dynamic team atmosphere.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to the below:

Support the Web Team; e-commerce, marketing, and design

Execute beautiful, editorial-quality creative for print and web: email blasts, sms, branded touchpoints, press kits, and other marketing materials as needed

Assist with image sourcing/research,

Support e-commerce operations with product uploads and image resizing

Assisting with bi-weekly content updates on website

Assisting with concept development for special projects

Please note, you must have your own laptop with Adobe CC for use on-site and must be very familiar with Adobe suite. In Design and Photoshop are a must!

Requirements:

Ability to work at least 3 days a week in exchange for school credit. Remote work allowed.

Demonstrate organization, flexibility, and the ability to multitask, prioritize, and communicate effectively in a post-COVID work environment

Previous work or internship experience preferred

Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (After Effects and Premiere Pro - a plus)

Strong writing skills

Must have a basic understanding of web design

A keen interest in current fashion and design trends

Must have a high level of accuracy and attention to detail, strong problem-solving and analytical abilities

Proactive in nature

For the design intern application, please email Yao at yao@mignonnegavigan.com with your resume and portfolio samples.

Social Media Intern

Social Media Interns support the digital brand content team to develop and implement outreach and promotional campaigns to boost brand engagement and increase revenue. The duties and responsibilities of a Social Media Intern include, but not limited to:

Assist with weekly content shoots in the office and/or on location

Assist with the design and execution of social media campaigns, sweepstakes, give-a-ways and partnerships

Create weekly and monthly editorial calendars to align with overall marketing content calendar to promote brands various product launches, promotions, events and more for all social media platforms

Execute IGTV videos and Lives bringing new concepts to the team

Assist with community management & thoughtful, timely customer service responses

Assists with copywriting for social posts & stories

Combined focus of storytelling and data focus with sales and growth top of mind when creating & posting content

Track social media engagement to identify high-performing ideas and campaigns for scalability

Requirements

Idea-oriented with thoughtful strategic vision and ability to come up with new ways to continue to evolve our brand

Experience working on social media platforms: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Pinterest

Experience working with Google Analytics & Dash Hudson - a plus

For social media intern application please email Christina at christina@mignonnegavigan.com with your resume, portfolio samples, and social media handle.