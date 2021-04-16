Morgane Le Fay Is Hiring A Full-Time Sales Associate / Assistant Manager In New York, NY

New York-based luxury designer seeks stylish and experienced Full Time Sales Associate / Assistant Manager for our SoHo boutique.

Image courtesy of Morgane Le Fay

New York-based luxury designer, Morgane Le Fay, seeks stylish and experienced Full Time Sales Associate / Assistant Manager for our SoHo boutique.

Duties Include:

● Assist clients with styling and selecting garments, alterations, custom orders and fittings

● Build and maintain solid client relationships and a clientele book

● Assist in opening and closing store operations

● Assist in Daily sales reports

● Contribute to weekly replenishment reports

● Maintaining staff files and forms (attendance, payroll, schedules etc)

● Having management level of knowledge of light speed

● Remerchandising sales floor and windows

● Covering shifts when necessary

● Conducting physical inventory

● Overseeing the checking in of new product custom orders, alterations, and rebalancing.

● Maintaining a good level of inventory of supplies.

● Keeping good relations and open lines of communication with all team members

● Maintaining and updating client lists

Requirements:

● Candidates must be highly-motivated, detail-oriented, enthusiastic, and have the ability to multitask.

● 2 to 4 year college degree

● 3 years retail or industry experience.

Please send your resume to careers@morganelefay.com