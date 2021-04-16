Morgane Le Fay Is Hiring A Full-Time Sales Associate / Assistant Manager In New York, NY
New York-based luxury designer, Morgane Le Fay, seeks stylish and experienced Full Time Sales Associate / Assistant Manager for our SoHo boutique.
Duties Include:
● Assist clients with styling and selecting garments, alterations, custom orders and fittings
● Build and maintain solid client relationships and a clientele book
● Assist in opening and closing store operations
● Assist in Daily sales reports
● Contribute to weekly replenishment reports
● Maintaining staff files and forms (attendance, payroll, schedules etc)
● Having management level of knowledge of light speed
● Remerchandising sales floor and windows
● Covering shifts when necessary
● Conducting physical inventory
● Overseeing the checking in of new product custom orders, alterations, and rebalancing.
● Maintaining a good level of inventory of supplies.
● Keeping good relations and open lines of communication with all team members
● Maintaining and updating client lists
Requirements:
● Candidates must be highly-motivated, detail-oriented, enthusiastic, and have the ability to multitask.
● 2 to 4 year college degree
● 3 years retail or industry experience.
Please send your resume to careers@morganelefay.com