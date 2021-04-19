Great Outfits in Fashion History: Natalie Wood in a Cutout Mini Dress In 1968

Natalie Wood on the beach in St. Tropez in 1968. Photo: Keystone/Getty Image

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

The French Riviera — with its a glamorous, sun-filled coastline — has been a decadent vacation spot for some of the most alluringly-chic people on the planet. There, humans with unimaginable wealth and a glass of rosé make it the place to spot trends. For decades, it has given us several timeless summer-dressing icons whose outfits still help us decide what to put on in the warm months.

Natalie Wood is one such St. Tropez golden girl that won over our sartorial hearts with a single beach look: a Courrèges-style mini, sleeveless white dress with large side cutouts paired with oversized, tortoiseshell sunglasses and a checkerboard silk head scarf. Wood further accessorized the look with chunky hoop earrings and a leather handbag.

This outfit is from the summer of 1968, but it checks all the Spring 2021 trend boxes. Aside from the extremely abbreviated hemline, the dressed-up ensemble isn't really something we'd expect to see on a sandy beach — then again, that's what makes it all the more attractive and charming. It just oozes Riviera riches and unnecessary fanciness.

Ahead, we've rounded up pieces that will help you recreate this look and become the star of summer.

6 Gallery 6 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.