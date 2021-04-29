Nikki Beach Is Hiring A Public Relations & Copywriting Assistant In Miami Beach, FL

In 1998, entrepreneur Jack Penrod introduced the world to Nikki Beach, the first and original luxury beach club concept that combines the elements of music, dining, entertainment, fashion, film and art into one.

Full time position

Location: South Florida (must be local)

Years of experience: Related internships or 1-2 years of experience

In 1998, entrepreneur Jack Penrod introduced the world to Nikki Beach, the first and original luxury beach club concept that combines the elements of music, dining, entertainment, fashion, film and art into one. Today, as Nikki Beach marks over 20 years in business, the brand has grown into a global, multifaceted lifestyle hospitality company with 13 beach clubs, 5 hotels and resorts, a fashion division (including lifestyle boutiques), special events and Nikki Cares, a 501c3 non-profit charity.

Nikki Beach Global seeks a college graduate for a Public Relations & Copywriting Assistant role.

Job Purpose:

Assist the Director of PR, Communications & Social Media in creating and reviewing internal and external content for the brand’s global locations. Maintain PR and influencer databases and pitch relevant media in key markets for editorial placements.

Role and Responsibilities:

Copywriting

Work with the global and location teams to review and/or propose written documents for PR, marketing, etc.

Ensure that content is well written, adheres to brand standards and reflects the brand voice

Come up with creative text that feels fresh and exciting

Juggle multiple projects, typically with short deadlines

PR

Work with the Global PR Director to develop PR campaigns that support social media and marketing strategies

Lead press tracking/reporting across global and all of the locations using Meltwater and other helpful tools

Assemble regular press updates that will be shared to the executive teams via the PR Director

Collaborate with internal teams and maintain open communication

Work with the locations to ensure that they are maximizing the usage options of Meltwater and update the global PR tracking database on a regular basis

Create interesting pitch angles/pitches for the US and key markets that don’t have PR agency support and liaise with media contacts in those markets to secure impactful press placements

Use Cision to maintain a global pitch list spanning hospitality, trade, fashion, lifestyle, etc. contacts in print, online, broadcast, etc.

Focus on fashion media to pitch the Shop Nikki Beach assortment

Create, edit and update press releases, media alerts, media kits, etc.

Look for interesting partners that the brand can collaborate with on a global level

Vet and address inquiries from the media and other parties

Social Media

Update and maintain the influencer database alongside the social media team

Monitor brand conversations via social media

Skills and Qualifications:

Excellent organizational skills and an extreme attention to detail

Proven intern or job experience in a similar role

An understanding of researching, writing and proofreading

Strong communication ability (oral and written)

Experience managing media relations (online, broadcast and print)

Proficient in MS Office and social media

Ability to work well under pressure

Creativity and problem-solving skills

Enthusiasm for the role

To Apply: Please send your resume to amanda@nikkibeach.com, subject line PR & Copywriting Assistant.