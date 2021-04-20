Must Read: The North Face Announces New Environmental Commitments, Lizzo Partners With Dove

Photo: Courtesy of The North Face

The North Face announces new environmental commitments

In honor of Earth Day, The North Face is introducing a new sustainability-focused "vision" it calls "Exploration Without Compromise," which outlines a series of actionable commitments the company will implement over the next few years. According to a press release, these include: that 100% of the top materials used in its apparel be recycled, regenerative or renewable by 2025; that 100% of its polyester and 80% of its nylon fabrics be made with recycled content by 2023; that all single-use plastic packaging be eliminated by 2025; that, as part of its circular Renewed program, customers are able to send back lightly-used apparel from the brand; and that a seal be used to identify its sustainable products — which it defines as having been made with "75% or greater recycled, organic, regenerative and/or responsibly-sourced renewable materials by weight" — on its website and in its stores. {Fashionista Inbox}

Lizzo partners with Dove

Dove is premiering a new film titled "Reverse Selfie," based on research conducted as part of its Self-Esteem Project, and launching a project called The Selfie Talk, which encourages folks to talk with the young people in their lives about confidence and authenticity. Lizzo's coming on as a brand partner to help promote this campaign. "I love how this generation is so creative in the ways in which they express themselves. It's really inspiring to see how people are taking their identity and their beauty into their own hands. However, people are struggling with their self-image and self-confidence more than ever," the Grammy-winning artist said, in a statement. "This is amplified by the increasing pressure to show a digitally distorted version of ourselves, reinforcing the idea that our beauty in real life is not good enough or worthy of likes. That's why The Dove Self-Esteem Project and I want you to have The Selfie Talk with a young person in your life. It's happening to young people everywhere, so let's talk about it." {Fashionista Inbox}

Why venture capital is a bad fit for (most) fashion businesses

Business of Fashion's Lauren Sherman reports on the relationship between traditional venture capital and emerging fashion brands over the past few years and why these haven't always made for the best partnerships — plus, what alternative avenues for funding exist for growing labels. {Business of Fashion}

A conversation about #fatbabesinluxury is happening on Instagram

Nicolette Mason and Katie Sturino are starting a conversation on social media about the luxury fashion industry's exclusion of plus-sized customers in both their product offerings and their branding, starting on their runways and extending into their campaigns and partnerships with content creators. You can read their thoughts — and find plenty of outfit inspiration from other members of the community — at the hashtag #fatbabesinluxury.

