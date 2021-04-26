Must Read: Olivia Rodrigo Covers 'Elle,' LVMH to Launch a Deadstock Fabric Platform

Photo: Petra Collins for "Elle"

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Olivia Rodrigo covers Elle

Petra Collins captured Olivia Rodrigo for the May 2021 cover of Elle. The singer fronts the magazine in a Saint Laurent look styled by Kyle Luu. Inside the issue, Rodrigo opens up to Lizzie Widdicombe about everything from being a Disney Channel star to what it feels like to have millions of people talking about her love life. {Elle}



LVMH to launch a deadstock fabric platform

As LVMH gears up to launch Nona Source, a platform that sells deadstock fabric, Laure Guilbault speaks to its co-founders for Vogue Business about the concept and vision for the new venture. "The tool gives young designers access to high-quality fabrics at an affordable price. It's all the more advantageous for young designers because they are usually obliged to pay more when ordering smaller quantities," Guilbault writes. "The platform makes its debut this week with 500 different fabrics, 100,000 metres of fabrics and 1,000 metres of leather, all from one house in the LVMH group — the name is undisclosed." {Vogue Business}

It's time to get rid of fat phobia on the red carpet

Marielle Elizabeth penned an essay for Vogue about dismantling fat phobia on the red carpet. In it, she reflects on Nicola Coughlan's (and her stylist's) choice to wear a black cardigan at the Golden Globes and the limitations plus-size celebrities have been forced to contend with over the years. {Vogue}

Valentino to partner with Belletrist

Valentino has teamed up with Emma Roberts's book club Belletrist for the latest chapter of its Collezione Milano Campaign, named "The Narratives." Together, they will donate to nine indie bookstores across the U.S. and in return, the stores will display the Valentino Writers campaigns in their windows. Visitors to the stores will receive a poster-sized version of the Valentino Writers Campaign and a special tote bag (see below). {Fashionista inbox}

Photo: Courtesy of Valentino

The downsides of thrifting

Thanks to the popularity of thrift haul videos on social media platforms, the pandemic's impact on in-person shopping and the several platforms that have made secondhand buying and reselling more accessible online, thrifting has gone mainstream. But critics are concerned that the "gentrification of thrift stores has zeroed in on excessive shoppers." Terry Nguyen takes a closer look at this growing issue for Vox, writing that the "resellers and bulk buyers are inadvertently raising the prices of thrifted goods by purchasing items they don't personally need. As a result, low-income shoppers might be priced out of thrift stores in their area, and plus-sized consumers, who already struggle to find clothing in the firsthand market, could be left with fewer options." {Vox}

Homepage photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

