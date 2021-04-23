These Anklets Are Perfect for Your Favorite Summer Sandals

And they're all on sale.
With more months of of uncertainty ahead us, there's no better time to revisit the nostalgic highs of summer dressing — and what feels more carefree than an anklet? You might not have a beach to wear it to, but it doesn't matter: Anklets are the perfect throw-on reminder of the magic of summer, wherever you might be. Ahead, we've rounded up our favorites on sale, from camp-inspired rainbow styles to elevated gold chains. Happy shopping! 

