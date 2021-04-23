These Anklets Are Perfect for Your Favorite Summer Sandals

Photo: Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

With more months of of uncertainty ahead us, there's no better time to revisit the nostalgic highs of summer dressing — and what feels more carefree than an anklet? You might not have a beach to wear it to, but it doesn't matter: Anklets are the perfect throw-on reminder of the magic of summer, wherever you might be. Ahead, we've rounded up our favorites on sale, from camp-inspired rainbow styles to elevated gold chains. Happy shopping!

13 Gallery 13 Images

