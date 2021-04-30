19 Linen Pieces on Sale That Promise a Sweat-Free Summer

Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Linen is the key to staying and being cool as temperatures rise. The natural fabric finally got the love it deserves from big fashion houses like Dior and Fendi for Spring 2021, proving that it's no longer reserved for kaftan-wearing homesteaders or Scandi-style minimalists. From softly tailored short suits to boldly printed dresses, the currently trending linens are comfortable, sweat-free conversation-starters and they're the perfect pieces to ease you into going out again. Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite on-sale linen pieces — everything from totes to sandals to jumpsuits — in the gallery below. Happy shopping!

19 Gallery 19 Images

