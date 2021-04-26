The 11 Best Beauty Looks From the 2021 Oscars

See the stand-out hair and makeup moments from the first in-person, (mostly) maskless red carpet in quite some time.

Andra Day at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards. Photo: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

On Sunday, the 93rd Annual Academy Awards marked the first in-person, (mostly) maskless Hollywood awards show in quite some time. The 2021 Oscars remained smaller and a bit different than what we're used to in normal times, but the red carpet was back, baby, and the stars were ready to fill it with boldly colored gowns, dazzling makeup looks and an array of captivating hairstyles.

There seemed to be an anything-goes approach to beauty for the occasion, particularly when it came to hair: Amanda Seyfried and Vanessa Kirby went for more traditional, precisely sculpted updos, while others went much softer and less "done" with their hairstyles. Andra Day wore bouncy, natural-looking curls piled high on her head, an ethereal, soft look that was particularly refreshing on the Oscars red carpet. Margot Robbie got in on the relaxed hair trend, too, with a roughed-up low ponytail and mussed bangs by hairstylist Bryce Scarlett. Then, of course, there was Zendaya, who showed up with waist-length loose waves in a vintage-y nod to the '70s that somehow also felt altogether new.

Zendaya wasn't the only attendee to go for extreme length with her hair, though; H.E.R.'s finger waves cascaded down to hip level, while Garrett Bradley wore braids that fell to the same extreme length, adorned by cowrie shells (a stunner of a look by Lacy Redway).

The stand-out makeup looks of the night relied upon vibrant pops of color with strategic placement; H.E.R. matched her amethyst eye shadow to her bold purple gown, while Angela Bassett went for contrast with a sapphire eye look to play off of her crimson dress. And precise red lips, of course, remain an Oscars red carpet makeup staple, with Seyfried, Kirby and Celeste Waite each wearing beautiful iterations.

In the gallery below, see our favorite hair and makeup moments of the evening:

11 Gallery 11 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.