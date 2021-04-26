All the Best Looks From the 2021 Oscars

Even after countless pandemic-era red carpets, the 2021 Oscars still managed to surprise and delight.

After an initial postponement that pushed the ceremony back a few months, the biggest night in film took place on Sunday night — and in-person! That meant that, following months of flexing and posing in their homes or hotel rooms, many of the biggest names in the industry actually, surreally walked a red carpet. (Even those that didn't make their way down the step-and-repeat stole everyone's attention with their sartorial choices — ahem, LaKeith Stanfield.)

In terms of the fashion, there were tons of references and callbacks— from H.E.R.'s purple Dundas tribute to Prince to Zendaya's custom Valentino inspired by Cher — as well as lots of Oscars gold, plus plenty of custom creations to keep us talking about this red carpet for a while. Keep reading to catch up on all the best style moments from the 2021 Academy Awards.

Carey Mulligan in Valentino Haute Couture

Photo: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Alan Kim in Thom Browne

Regina King in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Laura Dern in Oscar de la Renta

Photo: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Zendaya in Valentino

Photo: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

LaKeith Stanfield in Saint Laurent

Emerald Fennell in Gucci

Photo: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya in Bottega Veneta

Photo: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Angela Bassett in Alberta Ferretti

Photo: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Riz Ahmed in Prada and Fatima Farheen Mirza in Valentino Haute Couture

Photo: Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Charlese Antoinette in Rodarte

H.E.R. in Dundas

Photo: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Youn Yuh-jung in Marmar Halim

Photo: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried in Armani Privé



Photo: Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Andra Day in Vera Wang

Photo: Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Lee Isaac Chung in Goodfight and Valerie Chung in Simone Rocha

Photo: Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Dana Leigh Murray (left) in Christopher John Rogers via McMullen

Photo: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose in Atelier Versace

Photo: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

