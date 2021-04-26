All the Best Looks From the 2021 Oscars
Even after countless pandemic-era red carpets, the 2021 Oscars still managed to surprise and delight.
After an initial postponement that pushed the ceremony back a few months, the biggest night in film took place on Sunday night — and in-person! That meant that, following months of flexing and posing in their homes or hotel rooms, many of the biggest names in the industry actually, surreally walked a red carpet. (Even those that didn't make their way down the step-and-repeat stole everyone's attention with their sartorial choices — ahem, LaKeith Stanfield.)
In terms of the fashion, there were tons of references and callbacks— from H.E.R.'s purple Dundas tribute to Prince to Zendaya's custom Valentino inspired by Cher — as well as lots of Oscars gold, plus plenty of custom creations to keep us talking about this red carpet for a while. Keep reading to catch up on all the best style moments from the 2021 Academy Awards.
Carey Mulligan in Valentino Haute Couture
Alan Kim in Thom Browne
Regina King in Louis Vuitton
Laura Dern in Oscar de la Renta
Zendaya in Valentino
LaKeith Stanfield in Saint Laurent
Emerald Fennell in Gucci
Daniel Kaluuya in Bottega Veneta
Angela Bassett in Alberta Ferretti
Riz Ahmed in Prada and Fatima Farheen Mirza in Valentino Haute Couture
Charlese Antoinette in Rodarte
H.E.R. in Dundas
Youn Yuh-jung in Marmar Halim
Amanda Seyfried in Armani Privé
Andra Day in Vera Wang
Lee Isaac Chung in Goodfight and Valerie Chung in Simone Rocha
Dana Leigh Murray (left) in Christopher John Rogers via McMullen
Ariana DeBose in Atelier Versace
