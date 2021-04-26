All the Best Looks From the 2021 Oscars

All the Best Looks From the 2021 Oscars

We'll be talking about this red carpet for a long time.
Photo: Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Even after countless pandemic-era red carpets, the 2021 Oscars still managed to surprise and delight. 

After an initial postponement that pushed the ceremony back a few months, the biggest night in film took place on Sunday night  — and in-person! That meant that, following months of flexing and posing in their homes or hotel rooms, many of the biggest names in the industry actually, surreally walked a red carpet. (Even those that didn't make their way down the step-and-repeat stole everyone's attention with their sartorial choices — ahem, LaKeith Stanfield.) 

In terms of the fashion, there were tons of references and callbacks— from H.E.R.'s purple Dundas tribute to Prince to Zendaya's custom Valentino inspired by Cher — as well as lots of Oscars gold, plus plenty of custom creations to keep us talking about this red carpet for a while. Keep reading to catch up on all the best style moments from the 2021 Academy Awards. 

Carey Mulligan in Valentino Haute Couture

Carey Mulligan attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards

Alan Kim in Thom Browne

Regina King in Louis Vuitton

Regina King attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards

Laura Dern in Oscar de la Renta

Laura Dern attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards

Zendaya in Valentino

Zendaya attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards

LaKeith Stanfield in Saint Laurent

Emerald Fennell in Gucci

Emerald Fennell attends the 93rd Annual Academy Award

Daniel Kaluuya in Bottega Veneta

Daniel Kaluuya attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards

Angela Bassett in Alberta Ferretti

Angela Bassett attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards

Riz Ahmed in Prada and Fatima Farheen Mirza in Valentino Haute Couture

Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza attend the 93rd Annual Academy Awards

Charlese Antoinette in Rodarte

H.E.R. in Dundas

H.E.R. attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards

Youn Yuh-jung in Marmar Halim

Youn Yuh-jung attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards

Amanda Seyfried in Armani Privé

amanda seyfried 2021 oscars

Andra Day in Vera Wang

Andra Day attends the 93rd Annual Academy Award

Lee Isaac Chung in Goodfight and Valerie Chung in Simone Rocha

Lee Isaac Chung and Valerie Chung attend the 93rd Annual Academy Awards

Dana Leigh Murray (left) in Christopher John Rogers via McMullen

Dana Leigh Murray and Pete Docter attend the 93rd Annual Academy Award

Ariana DeBose in Atelier Versace

Ariana DeBose attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards

