Prabal Gurung Is Launching Bridal

His first full collection for brides is inspired by the "courage and optimism" of being in and celebrating love.

Photo: Ankur Maniar/Courtesy of Prabal Gurung

Many brides have walked down the aisle in Prabal Gurung before, but the beloved New York designer had never formally designed a dedicated collection of wedding looks — until now.

On Wednesday, Prabal Gurung unveiled its first official foray into bridal, a collection of 13 white gowns, dresses and separates for the 2022 season. Titled "A Love Letter," the line is inspired by the "courage and optimism" of being in and celebrating love, according to a press release.

"I've always believed that in order for me to do something really well, I needed to spend time learning how to do it right. My experiences with the Met Gala and other opportunities — be it the red carpet for award seasons or working with our private clients through our Atelier Prabal Gurung collection — really taught me about what individuals want and how they want to feel on the most special occasions of their lives," he tells Fashionista, via e-mail. "I needed to get to know the psyche of what someone goes though when the spotlight is on them, hence I felt ready and prepared to launch a bridal collection now."

Gurung's prior custom work in bridal, he continues, also shaped how he approached this inaugural collection: "I think really understanding how an individual wants to feel and be perceived for an important occasion is something we've learned from [past PG brides] and really put into practice."

Photo: Ankur Maniar/Courtesy of Prabal Gurung

Prabal Gurung Bridal revisits some of the brand's recognizable ready-to-wear silhouettes and touches (think voluminous sleeves, tiered bubble skirts, undone button closures) and reimagines them in elegant optic white and off-white fabrics. Versatility is a key component of the collection, translating into features like detachable sleeves and skirts: "We think about this often on the design floor with our ready-to-wear collections but even more so for bridal, as each individual is looking for something special that is specific to their personal needs," Gurung explains.

Like the rest of the brand's collections, Prabal Gurung Bridal is designed and produced in New York City. "Every piece is hand-crafted and hand-embroidered here in my studio, giving every design my full attention and love. Those who wear this bridal collection, I want them to feel that," Gurung writes. "It's an un-compromised offering of glamour, craft and story." Prices start at $2,895 and go up to $10,000; sizing ranges from U.S. 0 to 14 at retail, with larger custom sizes also available. The line will be available for purchase in stores and online beginning in October 2021.

Photo: Ankur Maniar/Courtesy of Prabal Gurung

With this launch, the designer wanted to ensure that he was making space for historically marginalized voices, both in front of and behind the camera — a commitment that has long been, and continues to be, central to his work. (The collection credits list the background of the people involved in the production of the lookbook.)

"It's so important that fashion recognizes this, our stories and our achievements," he notes. "We're always intentional and thoughtful in our ideas and actions. I look to my team for their stories, our seamstress and atelier hands are those of immigrants and of minority groups. We also value the outside talent we work with often — our model, photographer, as well as hair and makeup teams."

For Gurung, "the very fact that people fall in love and get married," he argues, "is the ultimate sign of hope and optimism. It's been an incredibly difficult year for all and I wanted those who wear this collection to feel glamorous and well represented on the most important day of their lives. I'm excited to see my friends and loved ones celebrate their unions in the near future. I'm looking forward to being apart of their special day in a personal and unique way."

See the full Prabal Gurung Bridal 2022 collection in the gallery, below.

