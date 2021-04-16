Must Read: Vogue.com Taps Precious Lee as Guest Editor, Why Brands Are Reinventing Oral Care

Photo: Imaxtree

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Vogue.com taps Precious Lee as guest editor

As Vogue.com's first guest editor, model Precious Lee has curated a wellness series that includes a beginner's guide to breathwork and chakra healing, a strength-boosting kettlebell workout and her beauty must-haves. "Think of this as a starting point for your own learning that you can tweak along the way," Lee writes. "Energy healing is ongoing, which is why unblocking and balancing different chakras when life changes happen is more like spiritual hygiene." {Vogue}

Why brands are reinventing oral care

Zoom is partially to blame for the premium oral care boom, which has people spending $55 on luxury toothpaste. Chavie Lieber delves into the reinvention of oral care and why startups and CPG giants Colgate and Crest are betting on our teeth for Business of Fashion. "Teeth has become the new boob job," said Cassandra Grey, founder of beauty website Violet Grey, in the piece. "We all have our own pocket television that we're stars on, and so being camera-ready 24/7 is table stakes."{Business of Fashion}

Choire Sicha is stepping down from The New York Times Styles

After nearly four years as the editor of The New York Times Styles section, Choire Sicha is stepping down to expand the Gray Lady's newsletter portfolio. In a memo sent staff members on Friday, which you can read in full here, The New York Times' Dean Baquet, Joe Kahn and Sam Sifton commended Sicha for revitalizing the Styles section and teaching his co-workers to play bridge along the way. "Now he is taking on a new and exciting challenge, as a senior editor charged with a project to help expand our newsletter portfolio alongside Sam Dolnick and Adam Pasick," the memo reads. "Newsletters are the internet's oldest and newest format, and there is no one better than Choire to help us think through how to use them to form deeper connections with our readers and showcase new voices in ways that meaningfully expand and evolve Times journalism." {Fashionista inbox}

Kim Kardashian partners with longtime florist for latest KKW Beauty launch

Kim Kardashian looked outside of her family to select her latest fragrance collaborator. For the newest KKW Beauty scents, Kardashian turned to her longtime friend and celebrity florist Jeff Leatham. This marks her eighth perfume collection and it will feature a trio of scents in bottles that double as vases, holding a small amount of water at the tip. {WWD}

The financial burden of going on "RuPaul's Drag Race"

As "RuPaul's Drag Race" has gotten more mainstream, contestants are now spending house-buying money to prepare. Vice's Rachel Miller spoke with several former contestants and the designers who often dress them to discover that queens are draining their bank with amounts anywhere from $4,000 on the low end to upwards of $20,000 for a chance at winning the competition. {Vice}

