R13 Is Seeking Spring / Summer '21 PR Interns In New York, NY

Ready-To-Wear brand, R13 is seeking PR interns. Daily stipend is provided.
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Manage editorial and VIP sample requests via Fashion GPS
  • Maintain the upkeep of the showroom and sample closets
  • Assist in preparing for all VIP fittings and store appointments
  • Assist with seasonal gifting and seeding of relevant product
  • Maintain the press contacts database
  • Support on seasonal press days both domestically and internationally
  • Support with seasonal lookbook shoots and campaigns
  • Assist and support the PR team to meet targets set for editorial coverage

REQUIREMENTS

  • Must be available 2-3 days a week
  • Daily stipend provided
  • Prior Fashion PR or Editorial experience
  • Excellent MS Office: Excel, Word, and PowerPoint
  • Prior experience with Fashion GPS, Fashion Monitor, or DMR
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Excellent organizational and time management skills with the ability to multitask and prioritize
  • Flexibility, determination, enthusiasm and the ability to cope well under pressure
  • Good teamwork and negotiation skills
  • Drive, competence and willingness to learn
  • Ability to form relationships with new media contacts
  • Ability to use initiative

To Apply: Please send your resume to TLONG@R13.COM, subject line PR Internship.

