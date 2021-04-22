R13 Is Seeking Spring / Summer '21 PR Interns In New York, NY

Ready-To-Wear brand, R13 is seeking PR interns. Daily stipend is provided.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

Manage editorial and VIP sample requests via Fashion GPS

Maintain the upkeep of the showroom and sample closets

Assist in preparing for all VIP fittings and store appointments

Assist with seasonal gifting and seeding of relevant product

Maintain the press contacts database

Support on seasonal press days both domestically and internationally

Support with seasonal lookbook shoots and campaigns

Assist and support the PR team to meet targets set for editorial coverage

REQUIREMENTS

Must be available 2-3 days a week

Daily stipend provided

Prior Fashion PR or Editorial experience

Excellent MS Office: Excel, Word, and PowerPoint

Prior experience with Fashion GPS, Fashion Monitor, or DMR

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Excellent organizational and time management skills with the ability to multitask and prioritize

Flexibility, determination, enthusiasm and the ability to cope well under pressure

Good teamwork and negotiation skills

Drive, competence and willingness to learn

Ability to form relationships with new media contacts

Ability to use initiative

To Apply: Please send your resume to TLONG@R13.COM, subject line PR Internship.