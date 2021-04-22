R13 Is Seeking Spring / Summer '21 PR Interns In New York, NY
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES
- Manage editorial and VIP sample requests via Fashion GPS
- Maintain the upkeep of the showroom and sample closets
- Assist in preparing for all VIP fittings and store appointments
- Assist with seasonal gifting and seeding of relevant product
- Maintain the press contacts database
- Support on seasonal press days both domestically and internationally
- Support with seasonal lookbook shoots and campaigns
- Assist and support the PR team to meet targets set for editorial coverage
REQUIREMENTS
- Must be available 2-3 days a week
- Daily stipend provided
- Prior Fashion PR or Editorial experience
- Excellent MS Office: Excel, Word, and PowerPoint
- Prior experience with Fashion GPS, Fashion Monitor, or DMR
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Excellent organizational and time management skills with the ability to multitask and prioritize
- Flexibility, determination, enthusiasm and the ability to cope well under pressure
- Good teamwork and negotiation skills
- Drive, competence and willingness to learn
- Ability to form relationships with new media contacts
- Ability to use initiative
To Apply: Please send your resume to TLONG@R13.COM, subject line PR Internship.