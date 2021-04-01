Great Outfits in Fashion History: Rachel Bilson in a Perfectly Simple Summer Look

This is how I want to dress for the season after which her "The O.C." character was named.

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks

Actor and excellent clothes-wearer Rachel Bilson is in the news again because she's starting a rewatch podcast of the beloved TV series that made her famous, "The O.C." (Also, because she dragged former classmate Rami Malek a little bit on Dax Shepard's podcast, but we will not be taking sides on that matter.) This is all bringing back memories of how absolutely obsessed I was with Bilson and everything she wore on- and off-screen back in the mid-aughts. Basically, Rachel Bilson/Summer Roberts was to me what Leighton Meester/Blair Waldorf is to Tyler.

Whether it was captured on screen or by a paparazzi, practically everything she's worn publicly has been embedded into my brain, including the seemingly innocuous look above, which she wore to a pre-Fourth of July event in 2006. It's so simple but looks so chic, and serves as a reminder that summer clothes don't have to be floral-printed or colorful. You can never go wrong with black Ray-Ban wayfarers; and silhouettes like this one, where the fabric barely touches your body, are ideal for hot weather. If you, too, want to channel this sleek aesthetic for summer, browse some options in the gallery below.

