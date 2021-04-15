RK Communications Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive In New York, NY

RK Communications is actively seeking an entrepreneurial senior account executive for its New York office with at least 2-4 years of experience.

RK Communications is actively seeking an entrepreneurial senior account executive for its New York office. The ideal candidate will report in to the senior account team and oversee day-to-day media and influencer relations across a selection of clients. An interest in working in a collaborative environment is a must, as is an excitement for disrupting conventional communications processes.

An individual in this role must have 2-4 years’ experience in fashion marketing, communications or PR the ability to manage manage multiple client accounts, execute against annual plans, secure strong feature/influencer placements and have strong written skills.

Ability to handle multiple clients, and manage expectations, successfully

Relationships across fashion media and social

Knowledge of the media and tech landscape beyond fashion is a major plus

Has a keen understanding of the tastemaker and influencer landscape

Strong written skills to effectively pitch clients for at-once opportunities

Experience working on fashion events a plus

Proficiency in SEO and Google analytics a plus

Experience managing budgets a plus

PC or Mac computer proficiency

MUST HAVE AT LEAST 2-4 YEARS PAID EXPERIENCE FASHION AGENCY OR IN-HOUSE

To Apply: Please email your resume in pdf format to info@rkcommunications.us, subject line Senior Account Executive.

Why RK Communications

At RK Communications, our superpower is communications. We go beyond standard communications tactics—consistently paving the way for the next generation of public relations.

Our experienced team dives deep to equip our partners with data-backed solutions, garnered from conducting an optimal cadence of campaign reporting to strategy-mapping through each stage of growth—ultimately sparking brand engagement and meeting KPIs.

With every tactics, we consider: Will this strategy make audiences feel, share, investigate, click, buy? Through each partnership, we’re proving: Our data-driven approach drives action.

RK c- client experience includes Holiday the Label, Double Rainbouu, Mr, Larkin, Brixton, Wolf Circus, Levi’s® and LF Markey, among many others.