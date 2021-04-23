RK Communications Is Seeking A Fashion Intern In Los Angeles

The Fashion Intern, Los Angeles position is a support role to RK Communications’ community building team and will be conducted in our West Hollywood office

Interns will have opportunity to learn the ins and outs of the industry from watching the team execute. This is a “for credit” internship position with a minimum of 15hrs/week.

Responsibilities

Intern will learn the process of executing a client campaign and work with seasonal product from a diverse group of clients including retailers as well as designers in the swim, ready-to-wear and contemporary categories.

Sample trafficking to talent, stylists and clients

Media Monitoring across social, print and digital

Collection and showroom maintenance (digitally)

Preparation for events to resume

Assisting with new media and influencer research

Assisting with media list compilation for targeted initiatives

Sit-in on outreach brainstorms and strategy development (virtually)

Requirements

Interest in social media, including Instagram, TikTok, Snap, Triller, HERO, etc.

Strong interest in fashion, design and travel

Awareness of the fashion media landscape

Experience working in Microsoft suite

Excellent teamwork skills

Interest in creative collaboration

Interest in working on events

PC or Mac computer

To Apply: Please send your resume to info@rkcommunications.us, include your location in subject line, Summer 2021 Internship.