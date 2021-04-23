Sponsored Story

RK Communications Is Seeking A Fashion Intern In Los Angeles

The Fashion Intern, Los Angeles position is a support role to RK Communications’ community building team and will be conducted in our West Hollywood office
Author:
Publish date:
rk communications logo

The Fashion Intern, Los Angeles position is a support role to RK Communications’ community building team and will be conducted in our West Hollywood office

Interns will have opportunity to learn the ins and outs of the industry from watching the team execute. This is a “for credit” internship position with a minimum of 15hrs/week.

Responsibilities

Intern will learn the process of executing a client campaign and work with seasonal product from a diverse group of clients including retailers as well as designers in the swim, ready-to-wear and contemporary categories.

  • Sample trafficking to talent, stylists and clients
  • Media Monitoring across social, print and digital
  • Collection and showroom maintenance (digitally)
  • Preparation for events to resume
  • Assisting with new media and influencer research
  • Assisting with media list compilation for targeted initiatives
  • Sit-in on outreach brainstorms and strategy development (virtually)

Requirements

  • Interest in social media, including Instagram, TikTok, Snap, Triller, HERO, etc.
  • Strong interest in fashion, design and travel
  • Awareness of the fashion media landscape
  • Experience working in Microsoft suite
  • Excellent teamwork skills
  • Interest in creative collaboration
  • Interest in working on events
  • PC or Mac computer

To Apply: Please send your resume to info@rkcommunications.us, include your location in subject line, Summer 2021 Internship.

Related Stories

rk communications logo
Sponsored Story

RK Communications Is Seeking A Fall 2020 Fashion PR Intern (REMOTE)

The Fashion Intern position is a support role to RK Communications’ publicity team and will be conducted remotely.

rk communications logo
Sponsored Story

RK Communications Is Seeking Winter '21 Interns In Los Angeles and New York

Interns will have opportunity to learn the ins and outs of the industry from watching the team execute. This is a “for credit” internship position with a minimum of 15hrs/week.

RhodeResort_September2017-13
Careers

Rhode Resort Is Seeking A Fashion Intern In Los Angeles

Women’s lifestyle brand Rhode Resort is seeking an LA intern to work closely with the brands co-founder at their West Hollywood office.

Pexels - cover-cute-daylight-1698482
Sponsored Story

RappAround Is Seeking A Showroom Coordinator / Junior Account Executive and Fashion PR Interns In Los Angeles

RappAround Public Relations Consulting is looking for a SHOWROOM COORDINATOR/JUNIOR ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE and FASHION PR INTERNS to join our team in Los Angeles!