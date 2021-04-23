RK Communications Is Seeking A Fashion Intern In Los Angeles
The Fashion Intern, Los Angeles position is a support role to RK Communications’ community building team and will be conducted in our West Hollywood office
Interns will have opportunity to learn the ins and outs of the industry from watching the team execute. This is a “for credit” internship position with a minimum of 15hrs/week.
Responsibilities
Intern will learn the process of executing a client campaign and work with seasonal product from a diverse group of clients including retailers as well as designers in the swim, ready-to-wear and contemporary categories.
- Sample trafficking to talent, stylists and clients
- Media Monitoring across social, print and digital
- Collection and showroom maintenance (digitally)
- Preparation for events to resume
- Assisting with new media and influencer research
- Assisting with media list compilation for targeted initiatives
- Sit-in on outreach brainstorms and strategy development (virtually)
Requirements
- Interest in social media, including Instagram, TikTok, Snap, Triller, HERO, etc.
- Strong interest in fashion, design and travel
- Awareness of the fashion media landscape
- Experience working in Microsoft suite
- Excellent teamwork skills
- Interest in creative collaboration
- Interest in working on events
- PC or Mac computer
To Apply: Please send your resume to info@rkcommunications.us, include your location in subject line, Summer 2021 Internship.