The 17 Best Looks From the 2021 SAG Awards
With another Sunday night earmarked for an award show, celebrities continue to prove that at-home red carpets might not be the worst alternative to the pageantry of the season. Once again, the stars posed, flexed and served lots of glamour, socially-distanced — this time, for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards — while upping the ante on the presentation. (Kerry Washington in her pool?! Come on.)
Catch up on all the best fashion from the 2021 SAG Awards, below.
Cynthia Erivo in Alexander McQueen
Nicola Coughlan in Christian Siriano
Daniel Levy in The Row
Kaley Cuoco in Prabal Gurung
Kelvin Harrison Jr. in Gucci
Carey Mulligan in Prada
Steven Yeun in Dunhill
Kerry Washington in Etro
Catherine O'Hara in Thom Browne
Jamie Chung in Oscar de la Renta
Daniel Kaluuya in Louis Vuitton
Elle Fanning in Gucci
Cate Blanchett in Givenchy
Leslie Odom, Jr. in Berluti
Anya Taylor-Joy in Vera Wang
Viola Davis in Louis Vuitton
Daveed Diggs in Versace
Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.