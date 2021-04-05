The 17 Best Looks From the 2021 SAG Awards

Featuring Jaime Chung, Cynthia Erivo and Kerry Washington in her pool — wearing a gown.
Jamie Chung is seen in her award show look for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

With another Sunday night earmarked for an award show, celebrities continue to prove that at-home red carpets might not be the worst alternative to the pageantry of the season. Once again, the stars posed, flexed and served lots of glamour, socially-distanced — this time, for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards — while upping the ante on the presentation. (Kerry Washington in her pool?! Come on.)

Catch up on all the best fashion from the 2021 SAG Awards, below. 

Cynthia Erivo in Alexander McQueen

Nicola Coughlan in Christian Siriano

Daniel Levy in The Row

Kaley Cuoco in Prabal Gurung

Kelvin Harrison Jr. in Gucci

Carey Mulligan in Prada

Steven Yeun in Dunhill

Kerry Washington in Etro

Catherine O'Hara in Thom Browne

Jamie Chung in Oscar de la Renta

Daniel Kaluuya in Louis Vuitton

Elle Fanning in Gucci

Cate Blanchett in Givenchy

Leslie Odom, Jr. in Berluti

Anya Taylor-Joy in Vera Wang

Viola Davis in Louis Vuitton

Daveed Diggs in Versace

