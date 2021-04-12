Great Outfits in Fashion History: Sandra Oh at the Premiere of "Under the Tuscan Sun"

Sandra Oh and Alexander Payne at the film premiere of "Under The Tuscan Sun" in 2003. Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

"Under the Tuscan Sun" has it all: a dreamy Italian man who makes gelato look even tastier than it already does on its own; a charming Tuscan villa that houses an equally charming writer with a wardrobe full of flow-y linen pants; and Sandra Oh as her scene-stealing loyal, sardonic best friend. For the film's premiere in 2003, Oh also emerged as the highlight off-screen in a strapless white dress — which she wore 19 days after Labor Day.

The silky midi was a sartorial standout for its zig-zag stitched piping details, as well as the silver ring accents that trimmed its hem. The unexpected embellishments made it unquestionably cool and edgy enough for a fall premiere. The actor paired the dress with minimalist strappy sandals and voluminous curls.

I'm taking inspiration from Oh's refreshing take on the classic white dress as we inch closer to summer, using it as a guide to steer me in the direction of purchasing timeless garments with intriguing elements. Shop a selection of not-so-basic white dresses in the gallery below.

