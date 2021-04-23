Satomi Kawakita Jewelry Is Hiring A Sales Assistant In New York, NY

We are looking for someone who loves our jewelry and loves helping customers in a warm, professional and respectful manner.

Position Sales Assistant

We are looking for someone who loves our jewelry and loves helping customers in a warm, professional and respectful manner. This person has to be friendly and a people-person because they will have to work closely with not only the customers but also the other staff members for smooth daily operations. Your typical day would be communicating with customers via emails, order processing and shipping Wholesale/online orders.

Qualifications:

● All aspects of customer service skills including, but not limited to - online store operation, assist with the inventory management, shipping, assist wholesale operation, research new stores and handle administrative tasks as directed.

● 1+ year Work Experience in Customer Service or Retail/Wholesale. Jewelry making experience and/or gemstone knowledge is a big plus, with an eagerness to learn more

● Associate's degree or higher

● Strong communication skills, both written and verbal

● Efficiency with computer technology and 1 + year work experience of a variety of software programs such as MS Excel, Word, Google Suite, and E-Commerce applications (Shopify, Woo, Square, etc.), etc. Photoshop is a big plus.

● Authorized to work in the U.S.

● Detail-oriented and able to multitask. Kind, flexible, responsible, patient and a team player. Otherwise you are not going to love this job.

Recruiting Inquiries: hiring@satomikawakita.com



Please email your resume, please make sure to write “Sales Assistant” in

the subject line of your email. No phone calls please.

