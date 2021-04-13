Shop Savage X Fenty's First-Ever Bridal Capsule

Rihanna has stepped up to provide some much-needed nuptial bliss to Covid brides.

Photo: Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

After months of living in matrimonial limbo, Rihanna has stepped up to provide some much-needed nuptial bliss to Covid brides everywhere: a Savage X Fenty bridal capsule. The lingerie brand's specially designed newlywed collection comes stacked with floral lace and corsetry. Plus, it boasts sweet satin bow details on sheer embroidered pieces, crystal encrusted thigh-highs and a snow white garter. In true Fenty form, the inclusive line ranges from 32A-42H in bras and XS-3X in everything else.

Jackie Aina for Savage X Fenty. Photo: Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

The intimates label tapped quarantine bride and beauty influencer Jackie Aina, who's the epitome of wifey material, to model some of the pieces from the collection. Aina chose the more unconventional bridal route with her purple picks (see above), which she paired with an impeccable face of wedding-ready makeup.

See and shop the entire drop in the gallery below.

21 Gallery 21 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.