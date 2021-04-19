Must Read: Selma Blair Covers 'Town & Country,' The Yes Expands Plus-Size Offering

Plus, the Michael Kors brand turns 40.
Selma Blair on the May 2021 issue of "Town & Country." 

Selma Blair on the May 2021 issue of "Town & Country." 

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Selma Blair covers Town & Country
Selma Blair fronts the May issue of Town & Country in a fuchsia Prabal Gurung look in an image shot by Alexi Lubomirski. Inside the issue, the actor and advocate opened up to Keah Brown about "Legally Blonde" fame and what it's like to be a fashion plate, a fierce mother, someone with MS and an inspiration for many disabled people. "I am aware my challenges affect other hopeful or isolated people — and a few of them may be joyful snobs like me," Blair told Town & Country. "I'm very comfortable in my body, mostly because I am now making a deeper positive connection with it. I am fascinated by this body and this life." {Town & Country

The Yes expands plus-size offering
The Yes, an AI-powered shopping app, is expanding its plus-size offering to nearly 40 size-inclusive fashion brands, including 11 Honoré, Henning, Misha Nonoo, Universal Standard, Tanya Taylor and more. The selection, available Monday, will include over 10,000 items in sizes 14-40. {Fashionista inbox} 

Michael Kors brand turns 40
Michael Kors is celebrating his 40th anniversary with a big Fall 2021 collection reveal on Tuesday, as well as a with big feature on Vogue.com. Laird Borrelli-Persson penned the profile, which documents his 40 years in business, and delves into what makes Kors the quintessential New Yorker. {Vogue

Black in Fashion Council and Beats by Dre unveil Earth Day collaboration
The Black in Fashion Council and Beats by Dre have teamed up to create an exclusive pouch to hold a pair of Beats Flex headphones for Earth Day. The limited-edition pouch was designed by Daily Paper and consists of 100% recyclable materials. The pouch will be available for purchase on April 22. {Fashionista inbox} 

daily paper x beats by dre

Morphe parts ways with James Charles 
Morphe released a statement on Friday announcing that it will no longer work with YouTuber James Charles after recent sexual misconduct allegations that alleged he had been "grooming" children. Charles later posted a statement on social media, saying that he was grateful for what he's created with the makeup brand and added that they "mutually agreed" to discontinue working together. {Insider

Homepage photo: Lisa O'Connor/AFP/Getty Images  

