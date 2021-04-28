Live Out Your '80s Summer Dreams With the Perfect Pair of Jelly Sandals

There's one for every aesthetic (and budget).
Model Ling Chen during London Fashion Week September 2019

Jelly sandals have transcended "comeback trend" status. They've re-entered the conversation a few times since their origins in the mid-20th century and their first revival in the '80s, after all. And over the past few years, especially, they've cemented their place in our summer wardrobes. 

On top of being fun to look at, jelly shoes are a versatile warm-weather shoe that can go from grassy picnics to sandy beach days and are easily cleaned. And every summer, there's a new "it" iteration that takes over our feeds, ranging from caged, Mary Jane-esque silhouettes to almost Barbie-like slip-ons.  

An early contender for most Instagrammed jelly sandal of 2021 could be Gucci's take on the nostalgic style: a plastic, platform-soled slide sandal that comes in a variety of candy colors and bears the brand's logo. 

But this is far from the only contemporary reimagining of the jelly sandal available on the market right now. From Off-White to Steve Madden, there's one out there that fits your 2021 style and budget. Shop some of our favorites, below. 

