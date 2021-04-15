The Brands Have Spoken: Leave Dry Land Behind and Dive into Mermaidcore This Spring

A look from the Rixo Spring 2021 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

The Spring 2021 shows, from Burberry to Versace, leaned into a mermaid narrative, with sea life prints, coral colorways and seashell accents galore. And the under-the-sea fun has continued on TikTok, where "mermaidcore" has really taken off. (If an image of Sara Paxton's starfish earrings in "Aquamarine" just popped into your head, you're on the right track.) It's a kitschy trend, but one that has a lot of appeal right now, since many of us have not been on a proper vacation in over a year. And what makes you feel more like a tourist on an island than netted totes and aquatic accessories?

Ahead, seek a welcome escape from land by shopping everything from mermaid print dresses, shell chain necklaces and, yes, even starfish earrings, plus more.

19 Gallery 19 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.