Getting-Ready Hair Clips Are No Longer Just For Getting Ready

No-crease hair clips are no longer reserved for models backstage at runways shows. Thanks to social media, the practical accessory has become a staple for well-lit bathroom selfies, making it a fashion statement all on its own. Makeup brands and designers alike have reworked it as such, with fun details like rhinestones and glitter, so that the getting-ready clips can be worn after you're completely done getting ready.

We're betting the clips will be a big warm-weather trend, so we've rounded up our favorites in the gallery below.

13 Gallery 13 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

