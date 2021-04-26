Getting-Ready Hair Clips Are No Longer Just For Getting Ready

Getting-Ready Hair Clips Are No Longer Just For Getting Ready

This backstage beauty staple is spring's favorite hair accessory.
Author:
Publish date:

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionsita

This backstage beauty staple is spring's favorite hair accessory.

No-crease hair clips are no longer reserved for models backstage at runways shows. Thanks to social media, the practical accessory has become a staple for well-lit bathroom selfies, making it a fashion statement all on its own. Makeup brands and designers alike have reworked it as such, with fun details like rhinestones and glitter, so that the getting-ready clips can be worn after you're completely done getting ready. 

We're betting the clips will be a big warm-weather trend, so we've rounded up our favorites in the gallery below. 

sandy-liang-makeup-clip
13
Gallery
13 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

kristin-ess-barrette-promo
Editors' Picks

Steph Gets so Many Compliments Every Time She Wears This $14 Barrette

Bonus: It's sold in a set with a really great beach wave spray.

dieux-skin-eye-masks-promo
Beauty

31 Beauty Gifts for $25 or Less That Are Actually Worth Buying

Beauty brands truly outdid themselves this year when it came to gift-worthy holiday offerings.

best-beauty-products-jan-2019
Beauty

The 24 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in January

Including mood-lifting candles, skin-saving masks and fragrances that remind us spring is (eventually) coming.

le-labo-candles
Beauty

The 28 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in February

Including colorful makeup palettes, energy-boosting supplements, glow-enhancing exfoliators, spring-y fragrances and rich moisturizers.