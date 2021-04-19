If You Want to Feel Like Sunshine, You'll Have to Wear Orange This Spring

Reintroduce yourself to the color that's bringing joy to closets everywhere.

Wearing orange can feel like trying to figure out what rhymes with the word itself: It seems almost impossible, yet it can be done. (The word rhymes with sporange.)

This difficult hue has been on designer's minds for a few years now, in all sorts of shades, from rust to sherbet to traffic cone. But the jaunty spring offerings suggest that orange has gone back to its simplest, red-plus-yellow form. Sure, there are fun options in marigold, coral, peach, whatever citrus-y summer delight you dream about during the dark winter months — but why not give no-frills, classic orange a chance?

Ahead, we've pulled together over a dozen orange pieces, from waffle-knit mini dresses and ruffled swimwear to handbags and beaded jewelry, that will make you feel like pure Vitamin C.

26 Gallery 26 Images

