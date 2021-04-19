If You Want to Feel Like Sunshine, You'll Have to Wear Orange This Spring

If You Want to Feel Like Sunshine, You'll Have to Wear Orange This Spring

Reintroduce yourself to the color that's bringing joy to closets everywhere.
Author:
Publish date:

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

Reintroduce yourself to the color that's bringing joy to closets everywhere.

Wearing orange can feel like trying to figure out what rhymes with the word itself: It seems almost impossible, yet it can be done. (The word rhymes with sporange.) 

This difficult hue has been on designer's minds for a few years now, in all sorts of shades, from rust to sherbet to traffic cone. But the jaunty spring offerings suggest that orange has gone back to its simplest, red-plus-yellow form. Sure, there are fun options in marigold, coral, peach, whatever citrus-y summer delight you dream about during the dark winter months — but why not give no-frills, classic orange a chance?

Ahead, we've pulled together over a dozen orange pieces, from waffle-knit mini dresses and ruffled swimwear to handbags and beaded jewelry, that will make you feel like pure Vitamin C. 

oranges-beaded-necklace
daphinette-orange-slices
gimguas dress
26
Gallery
26 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

dressed-up-pool-party
Shopping

5 Dressed-Up Looks to Wear for a Long, Socially-Distant Summer Weekend

Swimsuit-and-Bermuda short pairings ahead.

online-sales-valentines-day-outfit-2
Shopping

31 Things on Sale You'll Actually Want To Wear on Valentine's Day

Deals on red and pink dresses and pajamas, ahead.

hop-high-waisted-swim-bikinis
Shopping

Be the Star of Your Solo Pool Party With These 19 High-Waisted Bikinis

Cheery prints and vintage styles ahead.

shop-sqaure-toe-boots
Shopping

23 Square-Toe Boots to Wear on Repeat This Fall

Make room in your closet for this soon-to-be-everywhere style.