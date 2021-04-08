9 Dress Trends to Try This Spring

Do you feel that? That sense of hope and optimism that comes with longer days, warmer weather and the prospect of a vaccinated future? We definitely do and are running with it, letting it guide our spring dressing. As we emerge from our sweatsuit cocoons, we're gravitating towards nostalgic prints and bright colors, as well as cozy fabrics and familiar silhouettes that make the transition out of a year-plus at home that much smoother (and more exciting, sartorially speaking). To that end, we're rounding up some of the most fun dress trends you'll want to take out for a spin this spring. Shop nine styles to reinvigorate your seasonal wardrobe, below.

Sweet Gingham

5 Gallery 5 Images

Skin-tight Knits

5 Gallery 5 Images

Updated Babydolls

5 Gallery 5 Images

Look-at-me Slips

5 Gallery 5 Images

Retro Polos

5 Gallery 5 Images

New Nap Dress

5 Gallery 5 Images

Side Cut-outs

5 Gallery 5 Images

Exposed Back

5 Gallery 5 Images

Tie-Dye

5 Gallery 5 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.