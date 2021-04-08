9 Dress Trends to Try This Spring

Do you feel that? That sense of hope and optimism that comes with longer days, warmer weather and the prospect of a vaccinated future? We definitely do and are running with it, letting it guide our spring dressing. As we emerge from our sweatsuit cocoons, we're gravitating towards nostalgic prints and bright colors, as well as cozy fabrics and familiar silhouettes that make the transition out of a year-plus at home that much smoother (and more exciting, sartorially speaking). To that end, we're rounding up some of the most fun dress trends you'll want to take out for a spin this spring. Shop nine styles to reinvigorate your seasonal wardrobe, below.

Sweet Gingham

Madewell Gingham Seersucker Raglan Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress
Lisa Says Gah Maddie Midi Dress Long Sleeve
Wray Josephine Dress
5
Gallery
5 Images

Skin-tight Knits

CJR Rainbow Striped Dress Saks Fift Avenue
Mara Hoffman Imogen Dress
thebe-magugu-white-knitted-dress
5
Gallery
5 Images

Updated Babydolls

TT Dress
MSGM Ruffle Dress Shopbop
Ulla Johnson Naomi Floral Cotton Dress Nordstrom
5
Gallery
5 Images

Look-at-me Slips

Collina Strada Ruffle Market Dress
Untitled in Motion Desire Slip
Hope for Flowers Platinum Maxi Slip
5
Gallery
5 Images

Retro Polos

Lafayette148 Andie Dress
King and Tuckfield Two-tone ribbed merino wool midi dress NAP
VAUR-WD4_V1
5
Gallery
5 Images

New Nap Dress

Mie Phi Phi Dress
Eloquii Smocked Front Mini Day Dress
Et Tigre Yang Dress in Black
5
Gallery
5 Images

Side Cut-outs

Bevza Cutout Dress TA
Jonathan Simkhai Rem cutout pleated cotton-blend poplin maxi dress NAP
Aya Muse Bella Knit Dress
5
Gallery
5 Images

Exposed Back

We Are Kin Strappy Maxi
Olette Siempre Blanco Dress
kai-collective-zanaya-dress-ginger-midi-puff-sleeve-6
5
Gallery
5 Images

Tie-Dye

Proenza Schouler Tie Dye Linen Viscose Dress
MSGM Tie Dye Mini Dress Farfetch
SWF Homecoming Puff-Sleeve Sweetheart Midi Dress Saks
5
Gallery
5 Images

