STONE AND STRAND Is Hiring A Customer Experience Manager In New York, NY

STONE AND STRAND is fast growing women-led online fine jewelry brand for the contemporary customer. We are a young and ambitious company, looking to reinvent a stale, conservative but massive industry, with over $60 Billion in annual sales, just in the US alone.

Style comes first - but just because we've got expensive taste doesn't mean we have to make expensive jewelry. Ethically sourced and conflict free, we produce our in-house offering at the same places Fifth Avenue brands do, but crazy mark-ups aren't really our thing. So you can always expect the most on-point pieces at prices and quality you can justify.

Based in New York City, STONE AND STRAND has a small and supportive team, founded and run a Wharton MBA graduate with a background in Strategy Consulting.

Customer Experience Manager

STONE AND STRAND is looking for an outstanding CX Manager to manage all touch-points with our customers from emails to phone calls, including but not limited to the handling of repairs, returns, and exchanges.

We’re a fast-moving company obsessed with delivering the best possible customer experience, and this role is absolutely central to our success, The role offers significant career development opportunities within a rapidly expanding company, and we are looking for someone who can grow to be a future leader within the broader organization.

The ideal candidate will be extremely motivated, super organized, a people person, and have an exceptional level of attention to detail.

Responsibilities and Duties

• Serve as the key customer advocate within the company, ensuring customer happiness

• Ensure all emails are responded to in a timely manner

• Answer incoming customer calls

• Oversee processing of repairs, returns, and exchanges

• See and utilize customer feedback on all aspects of their experience

• Participate in quarterly stock counts of our inventory

Qualifications and Skills

• Energetic and highly motivated, able to work at a very fast pace

• Process-oriented with an exceptional level of attention to detail

• Highly organized with excellent time management skills

• People Person, fun to be around in the office

• Resourceful with the ability to take on projects that haven’t been done before

• Accountable by nature and able to take complete ownership for a complicated task



To apply, please email a cover letter and resume to Brianna@stoneandstrand.com, subject line CX Manager.