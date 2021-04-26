Sponsored Story

SWELL Is Hiring A Business Manager In New York, NY

SWELL is a multi-award winning creative content studio and digital production company.
SWELL, Inc. is looking for a New Business Manager to join our team.

The right candidate will be a highly motivated and effective sales person, committed to expanding sales while also nurturing existing accounts.

About Us:
SWELL is a multi-award winning creative content studio and digital production company.

Recognized for our innovative approaches and high-production value, SWELL is fully integrated from ideation to post-production.

Role:

  • Create and build relationships with new and current client prospects
  • Develop and maintain a prospect database
  • Schedule and organize meetings with new business prospects
  • Collaborate internally on new business strategies and work with the design team to create marketing materials
  • Collaborate and lead PR, social media, events and activities that enhance SWELL’s profile, credibility, and presence

Requirements:

  • At least 2 years sales experience in the advertising and/or video production or post industry [this is an absolute must-have]
  • Confident and persistent cold-calling and emailing
  • Ability to work well under pressure and deal with rejection
  • Friendly and enthusiastic personality [creative environment]
  • Effective written and oral communication skills
  • Microsoft and Google suite

Hours: full time in office: Mon-Thurs 10am-7pm, WFH Fri 10am-7pm
Salary: based on experience
Benefits: health and dental after 3 months

If you are interested, please email your cover letter and resume to hr@swellny.com with “New Business Manager” in the subject line.

We look forward to hearing from you!

