SWELL Is Hiring A Business Manager In New York, NY

SWELL, Inc. is looking for a New Business Manager to join our team.

The right candidate will be a highly motivated and effective sales person, committed to expanding sales while also nurturing existing accounts.

About Us:

SWELL is a multi-award winning creative content studio and digital production company.



Recognized for our innovative approaches and high-production value, SWELL is fully integrated from ideation to post-production.

Role:

Create and build relationships with new and current client prospects

Develop and maintain a prospect database

Schedule and organize meetings with new business prospects

Collaborate internally on new business strategies and work with the design team to create marketing materials

Collaborate and lead PR, social media, events and activities that enhance SWELL’s profile, credibility, and presence

Requirements :

At least 2 years sales experience in the advertising and/or video production or post industry [this is an absolute must-have]

Confident and persistent cold-calling and emailing

Ability to work well under pressure and deal with rejection

Friendly and enthusiastic personality [creative environment]

Effective written and oral communication skills

Microsoft and Google suite

Hours: full time in office: Mon-Thurs 10am-7pm, WFH Fri 10am-7pm

Salary: based on experience

Benefits: health and dental after 3 months

If you are interested, please email your cover letter and resume to hr@swellny.com with “New Business Manager” in the subject line.



We look forward to hearing from you!