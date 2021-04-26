SWELL Is Hiring A Business Manager In New York, NY
SWELL, Inc. is looking for a New Business Manager to join our team.
The right candidate will be a highly motivated and effective sales person, committed to expanding sales while also nurturing existing accounts.
About Us:
SWELL is a multi-award winning creative content studio and digital production company.
Recognized for our innovative approaches and high-production value, SWELL is fully integrated from ideation to post-production.
Role:
- Create and build relationships with new and current client prospects
- Develop and maintain a prospect database
- Schedule and organize meetings with new business prospects
- Collaborate internally on new business strategies and work with the design team to create marketing materials
- Collaborate and lead PR, social media, events and activities that enhance SWELL’s profile, credibility, and presence
Requirements:
- At least 2 years sales experience in the advertising and/or video production or post industry [this is an absolute must-have]
- Confident and persistent cold-calling and emailing
- Ability to work well under pressure and deal with rejection
- Friendly and enthusiastic personality [creative environment]
- Effective written and oral communication skills
- Microsoft and Google suite
Hours: full time in office: Mon-Thurs 10am-7pm, WFH Fri 10am-7pm
Salary: based on experience
Benefits: health and dental after 3 months
If you are interested, please email your cover letter and resume to hr@swellny.com with “New Business Manager” in the subject line.
We look forward to hearing from you!