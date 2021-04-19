Christopher John Rogers Is Collaborating With Target

The retailer tapped the designer — as well as Rixo and Alexis — to create a line of spring dresses.
It was only a matter of time until Christopher John Rogers got his own major retail collaboration.

The CFDA Award-winning, LVMH Prize semi-finalist and overall beloved presence in the New York fashion scene announced on Monday that he designed an exclusive capsule of dresses for Target, as part of the latest installment of its Designer Dress Collection. The retailer introduced this new approach to its famed brand collaborations last year, with limited-edition designs from three female-founded labels: Cushnie, Lisa Marie Fernandez and LoveShackFancy. For round two, Target tapped Christopher John Rogers, as well as Alexis and Rixo, to create more than 70 dresses, all of which will be available this spring, in sizes XXS to 4X. 

In a statement, Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target, said: "With this spring collection, we're celebrating three incredibly talented and diverse designers, all while creating our most size-inclusive collection of original, quality dresses that we know our guests will love." 

See a sneak peek at some of the dresses from Target's upcoming collaboration with Christopher John Rogers, Alexis and Rixo in the gallery, below.

