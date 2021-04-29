Here's Every Single Look From Target's Collaboration With Christopher John Rogers, Alexis and Rixo

Target has tweaked the formula for its designer collaborations over the years — from annual, singular partnerships to smaller, more frequent capsules with a range of brands — but one thing remains the same: They get people talking.

That's certainly what happened when the retailer announced its latest pair-up, which sees it bringing back the Designer Dress Collection (which it introduced last year, with capsules from Cushnie, Lisa Marie Fernandez and LoveShackFancy) with 2021 LVMH Prize finalist and industry darling Christopher John Rogers, beloved U.K. print-mixer Rixo and contemporary womenswear brand Alexis. The news resulted in Rogers receiving "the most messages on Instagram that I've ever gotten in my life, in one day," he said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Target

The full line has over 70 SKUs, available in sizes XXS through 4X and priced between $40 and $60. For some of these brands, the Designer Dress Collection marks the first time they collaborate at this scale. Speaking to media this week, Rogers talked about how this partnership will allow people who might not have had access to his designs — be it because of price point or size availability — to buy into his brand. (Shoppers will recognize some of the distinctive elements that have made Christopher John Rogers so popular among the fashion set, from its bold use of color to its graphic floral patterns to its signature strawberry skirt shape.)

"Being able to translate the full fantasy of the brand into something that so many different types of people can access, it's made me so happy," he said.

Photo: Courtesy of Target

For their part, designers Orlagh McCloskey and Henrietta Rix asked Target to bring back select prints from its archive so they could incorporate them into the pattern-clashing Rixo styles. (Rogers noted that the starting point for his designs was actually the retailer's bullseye logo.) Alexis Barbara Isaias, meanwhile, drew from fresh blooms and bright color swatches to create a line of dresses that reflect this "dream to be outdoors again."

Target's latest Designer Dress Collection drops online and in select stores on May 16 — and you'll want to plan your buy, since these pieces will likely sell out quick. Click through the lookbooks for each brand's capsule in the galleries, below.

Christopher John Rogers

15 Gallery 15 Images

Alexis

15 Gallery 15 Images

Rixo

15 Gallery 15 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.