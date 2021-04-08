Great Outfits in Fashion History: Thandiwe Newton in Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton

Photo: Jo Hale/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

With a stunning cover and inspiring interview in British Vogue this month, Thandiwe Newton's impeccable style has been on my mind. The British actor is one of those celebrities that low-key never misses on the red carpet, where she's been a mainstay for a couple of decades now. One of the houses she's had a long relationship with and starred in multiple campaigns for is Louis Vuitton — and it's no wonder, given how perfect she looked in this dress from the house back in 2010.

It was the final look in Marc Jacobs's Spring 2009 collection for the brand and feels emblematic of his time working there: sexy, sophisticated and very French. The spirit of that collection is one that also feels relevant right now. As Sarah Mower wrote in her review of the show (which took place back in the fall of 2008, amid a devastating financial crisis): "What held it together was the pitch-perfect spirit of the will to dress up in tough times. It was a suggestion rather than a theme, but there was something here of the plucky glamour of women in wartime Paris."

As we get ready to dress up during tough times ourselves, special dresses like this always help — especially in fun, optimistic colors like this golden yellow. Shop a few dresses in a similar hue in the gallery below.

