The Eighth Floor Communications Is Hiring An Account Director In New York, NY (Remote)

The Eighth Floor is growing, again! We're looking for an Account Director with a passion for art, fashion and lifestyle.

The Eighth Floor is growing, again! We're looking for an Account Director with a passion for art, fashion and lifestyle. The candidate should be uber organized and well-versed in the PR world, particularly in travel, fashion and lifestyle, have great contacts with key editors across these departments, and be EXTREMELY goal oriented. The Eighth Floor promotes constant growth, and proactivity is key. We pride ourselves in supplying creative ideas and media solutions to our clients, and this person should be ready to inspire and share their ideas freely.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Secure strategic press coverage including features as well as product placement in top international and national print and online media outlets

Maintain strong relationships with key and lifestyle, fashion and travel editors and influencers as well as relevant fashion stylists and key features editors

Create innovative communications strategies that maximize brand visibility and create social media campaigns

Conceptualize and execute client events

Cultivate relationships with influencers for product seeding/recruit brand ambassadors

Have experience in creating and managing budgets for events and programming-Team management skills and team training for other roles within their team, including leading brainstorming sessions for existing client initiatives and new business pitching

VERY strong writing skills is imperative!

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 4 years agency experience for Director

for Director Superior knowledge of fashion/consumer media practices, as well a excellent track record in garnering top tier coverage in print, broadcast TV and online mediums

Candidate MUST have experience in press event planning

Candidate is responsible for managing timely distribution of editorial reports and press clippings

Must exhibit strong writing, communication and presentation skills to effectively articulate ideas to clients, agency principals and colleagues

Ability to multitask and maintain quality work under pressure

Willingness to travel for programs and events (post Covid)

COMPENSATION:

The Eighth Floor offers employees excellent compensation packages



Please send any qualified candidates to Kulsoom at kr@ideason8.com