The Residency Experience Is Hiring A Public Relations Manager In Los Angeles

The Residency Experience, a VIP showroom is hiring a Fashion Public Relations Manager in West Hollywood, CA.
The Residency Experience, a VIP showroom is hiring a Fashion Public Relations Manager in West Hollywood, CA. The Residency Experience is seeking a qualified candidate who is highly motivated, career driven, and with a strong interest in fashion, pop culture and entertainment. All candidates must be able to thrive in a fast-paced environment, be a problem solver, creative thinker and a team player.

The ideal candidate has strong people skills, excellent writing and multi-tasking abilities, comfortable with high profile industry professionals and have strong organizational and interpersonal skills. The candidate will report directly to the Senior Vice President.

Previous showroom experience preferred. Potential for growth within the company.

Public Relations Manager Description:

  • Lead of multiple client accounts, projects and team members
  • Manage inquiries from media, stylists, costume designers and other parties
  • Create and execute innovative and strategic client campaigns
  • Research, draft and distribute press releases to targeted media
  • Manage, create social media and/or client flyers, email blasts
  • Client monitoring and archiving for product placements
  • Address complex, fast moving and unexpected challenges
  • Manage junior staff on daily showroom duties
  • Event planning and support
  • Compose monthly reports for clients
  • International logistics

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree
  • Interest and knowledge in fashion, pop culture and the entertainment industry
  • Strong computer & social media skills; Adobe a plus
  • Exceptionally strong interpersonal skills
  • Good time management
  • Strong writing and oral communication skills
  • Strong relationships with media and stylists
  • Previous showroom and manager experience
  • Team player, enthusiastic, positive attitude
  • Organized & strong multi-tasker

All interested candidates please send your resume, LinkedIn, social media handles, and references.

Starting Date: As soon as possible

Salary: Based on experience

Contact: stephen@theresidencyexperience.com

