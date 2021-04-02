Must Read: Celebrating Tina Turner's Most Iconic Style Moments, How Fashion Can Champion the AAPI Community

Photo: Keystone/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

A celebration of Tina Turner's most iconic style moments

HBO's Tina Turner documentary, "Tina," premiered this week; New York Magazine's Matthew Jacobs interviewed the performer's influential costume designer Bob Mackie, who, as Jacobs puts it, "has been a pivotal force in Turner's career." He adds, "accentuating Turner's soulful rasp and signature propulsion, Mackie's outfits told the story of her liberation." In the story, the costume designer reflects on Turner's most iconic looks. {The Cut/New York Magazine}

How fashion can champion the AAPI community

As the Asian American and Pacific Islander community faces increasing racism and violence, WWD's Sindhu Sundar calls on fashion to work toward "shifting entrenched attitudes," using its platform to enact change. Sundar interviewed Asian American fashion creatives, including Phillip Lim, Kimora Lee Simmons and Tina Craig, sharing their thoughts about the opportunity fashion has to become a champion of the AAPI community. {WWD}

The fallout of Brooks Brothers' bankruptcy

Sapna Maheshwari and Vanessa Friedman explore the fallout of Brooks Brothers' bankruptcy for The New York Times, specifically through the lens of a 100,000-square-foot warehouse in Connecticut — which houses the "bones" of the retailer's stores — and its owners. "The whole mass was abandoned here in the fallout of Brooks Brothers' bankruptcy filing and sale last year, the scraps of a retailer that made nearly $1 billion in sales in 2019," reads the story. "Ever since, the couple that owns the warehouse, Chip and Rosanna LaBonte, has been scrambling to figure out how to get rid of it all." {The New York Times}

Sergio Tacchini celebrates 13th year as official sponsor of the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters

Italian lifestyle brand Sergio Tacchini continues its partnership with the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters as the tournament's official sponsor for the 13th year. The brand will design a dedicated collection with its signature colorful touch, which will be featured on tournament staff, as well as a Monte Carlo Country Club Collection for fans. {Fashionista inbox}

Photo: Courtesy of Sergio Tacchini

