VHS Ventures Is Hiring A Communications Consultant (Remote)

VHS Ventures, founded by Veronica H. Speck, a global luxury communications consultancy and strategic advisory agency, is hiring a consultant.
VHS Ventures, founded by Veronica H. Speck, is a global communications consultancy and strategic advisory agency with a diverse portfolio of international clients within the luxury and lifestyle sector. The firm provides partnerships, branding and business development, celebrity and VIP relations, digital marketing, e-commerce, event production, experiential media, and public relations for luxury and lifestyle clients in the automotive, architecture, art, beauty, design, fashion, fragrance, fine jewelry, hotel, real estate, restaurant, travel and tourism, technology, and wine sectors. VHS also partners with clients and provides angel investing, advising services, and venture capital for established and emerging luxury brands.

VHS Ventures is seeking a qualified candidate with public relations, business development, and event production experience, excellent verbal and written communications skills, and knowledge and contacts within the luxury, design, lifestyle, and hospitality sector. The consultant will work directly with the founder as well as with an international roster of high-profile clients, partners, vendors, and VIP’s. Salary will be commensurate with experience.

Communications Consultant Description:

  • Assist the founder with global business development, contract negotiation, public relations outreach, event production, and the ability to lead multiple client accounts and projects.
  • Media relations: manage and respond to inquiries from journalists and members of the media, press, stylists, designers, and partners.
  • Create and execute innovative and strategic client campaigns, including social media and digital and/or affiliate marketing.
  • Research, draft, and distribute press releases to targeted key media outlets.
  • Organize press contacts, monitor placements, and compose monthly reports for clients.
  • Assist with domestic and international event production, from inception to completion, including: intimate cocktail parties and dinners, large-scale fundraising and charity galas, press and brand launches, trunk shows and showcases, and virtual events.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Business, International Relations, Communications, Art History or Journalism. Master’s Degree or MBA preferred.
  • Ability to work remote as well as in-person, travel, and attend client facing meetings and events.
  • Fluent in English. Proficient in Spanish and French (preferred).
  • Strong writing, copywriting, editing, interpersonal, and verbal communication skills.
  • Interest and background knowledge in culture, luxury goods, entertainment, fashion, art, design, history, tech, hospitality, wine and spirits, and well-versed in the news media landscape.
  • Skilled in computer software programming including Microsoft Office Suite programs Word, Excel, and PowerPoint; Web design and hosting sites ie Squarespace and Wordpress; Adobe Photoshop; ESP platforms ie Campaign Monitor; CRM software ie Salesforce; and contact databases ie Mailchimp.
  • Proven track record in digital marketing- especially relating to affiliate partnerships, e-commerce, advertising, retail, sales, and social media.
  • Strong relationships with international journalists, stylists, and members of the media and press.
  • Organized, detail-oriented, positive, discreet, professional.

To Apply: Please send your resume to contact@veronicahelenspeck.com or visit our website at veronicahelenspeck.com

