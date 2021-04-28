Must Read: 'Vogue' Announces Lineup for 5th Forces of Fashion Conference, The New 'Gossip Girl' Cast Covers 'Cosmopolitan'

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Vogue announces lineup for fifth Forces of Fashion conference

Vogue announced its fifth annual Forces of Fashion on Wednesday. The two-day virtual event will begin on July 7 and will include panels with designers like Gabriela Hearst, John Galliano and Tomo Koizumi, along with makeup artist Pat McGrath, Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter and stylist Zerina Akers. You can purchase your tickets here. {Fashionista inbox}

The cast of the new "Gossip Girl" covers Cosmopolitan

The new kids at Constance Billard and St. Jude star on the May/June issue of Cosmopolitan. Inside the issue, reality TV scholar Brian Moylan caught up with the Upper East Siders to squeeze a few spoilers out of them and to give us a first look at what the post-Covid prep school scene will look like. {Cosmopolitan}

Photo: Ben Watts for "Cosmopolitan"

Valentino Beauty is launching makeup

Valentino is coming for your vanity: The brand is launching a complete range of makeup, including 40 foundation shades, 50 lipsticks and several eye products. To accompany the launch, Pierpaolo Piccioli shot a campaign with 16 different models that will be unveiled at the end of May. The Valentino Beauty makeup collection will be exclusively available at Selfridges on May 31 and will roll out worldwide starting in August. {Fashionista inbox}

LVMH Prize announces 2021 finalists

The LVMH Prize revealed the list of the nine finalists — out of 20 semi-finalists and 1,900 candidates — for its 2021 award, a €300,000 endowment and one year of mentorship from the LVMH team: Bianca Saunders, Charles de Vilmorin, Christopher John Rogers, Connor Ives, Kidsuper, Kika Vargas, Lukhanyo Mdingi, Nensi Dojaka and Rui. They will present their creations to the jury in September at the Louis Vuitton Foundation. {Fashionista inbox}

Anya Taylor-Joy is an Elle Rising Star on its May 2021 issue

Fresh off her awards show winning streak, Anya Taylor-Joy covers Elle's Rising Star issue in Salvatore Ferragamo. The "Queen's Gambit" lead opens up to Melissa Giannini in the accompanying cover story about everything from childhood bullying to on-set friendships. {Elle}

Photo: Zoey Grossman for "Elle"

Gap partners with Harlem's Fashion Row to support HBCU fashion departments

Gap is teaming up with Harlem's Fashion Row on an initiative, called "Closing the Gap," which will allocate financial awards to HBCU fashion departments. Applying universities must have a program that allows students to graduate with a degree in fashion design or other fashion concentration. There will be one top award of $100,000; three awards of $50,000; six awards of $25,000 and 11 awards of $10,000. Interested HBCU fashion departments can apply here. {Fashionista inbox}

Allure launches The Melanin Edit

On Wednesday, Allure announced the launch of The Melanin Edit, a platform that aims to spread Black pride by exploring every facet of a melanin-rich life. This ongoing series will be spearheaded by the Black editors on staff. The platform is launching with three anchor-essays by Zeba Blay, Michaela angela Davis and Ateh Jewel in a piece titled "How Colorism Shapes Black Girlhood." {Allure}

