Must Read: The Business of Wellness and Spirituality in Fashion, Black Twitter is the Next Frontier of Fashion Criticism

The business of wellness and spirituality in fashion

Sydney Gore explores fashion's move "towards using merchandise as a tool to promote a wider message around the way that we live," in a new piece for The Popular Times. In response to what the writer calls a "newfound interest in going inward being profitable," the luxury fashion and retail market has begun pursuing new ways to capitalize on wellness and spirituality. Gore also highlights several "more that are dismantling the wellness industrial complex while also exploring modern concepts of spirituality in their own unique ways." {The Popular Times}

The new frontier of fashion criticism lives on Black Twitter

When it comes to the current state of fashion criticism, "online commentators — and their contentious takes — are increasingly shifting the fashion criticism landscape," writes Bianca Betancourt for Harper's Bazaar, in a new story about the emerging importance of Black Twitter as a source for fashion reviews. "Those including fashion archivist Kim Daniels, stylist and Black Fashion Fair founder Antoine Gregory, and writer and archivist Rashida Renée Ward have become bona fide Internet forces thanks to their no-holds-barred approaches to fashion in the digital age," notes Betancourt. {Harper's Bazaar}

How barely-there Botox became the norm

Botox has become "a commonplace activity of a normie class with money to spare," writes Jessica Schiffer for The New York Times, particularly pointing to millennials' penchant for injectables. But the results they're pursuing are "a softer approach, called 'baby Botox' by some and 'preventative Botox' by others. {The New York Times}

The 15 Percent Pledge calls out Target

After Target pledged $2 billion in spending on Black-owned businesses, the 15 Percent Pledge posted a response on Instagram: "Even though their branding looks like it's part of the Pledge, it is not. Their commitment is $2 billion over four years. @target has a revenue of $94 billion a year, which means their commitment is about half a percent. Less than 1%. We should not be applauding this. We deserve so much more than this." The 15 Percent Pledge also posted a video highlighting that this commitment accounts for less than 1% of the company's revenue and called upon Target to officially join the 15 Percent Pledge. {@15PercentPledge/Instagram}

How high can fashion prices go?

"How high can luxury prices go without consumer online backlash translating to real-life boycotts?" asks Lauren Sherman for Bussiness of Fashion. Prices for luxury handbags, garments and shoes have skyrocketed over the last decade, and have continued to do so during the pandemic. And there doesn't seem to be an end in sight, because consumers are shelling out: "When consumers buy luxury goods they are paying for high-quality design, materials and construction, but most of all they are paying for social cachet. It's worth it because the 'right' people — whether that's influencers or their peers — say it's worth it." {Business of Fashion}

